Betterinvestingtm Magazine Update On Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. And Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc . (NASDAQ: VRTX ) as its "Stock to Study" and Martin Marietta Materials Inc . (NYSE: MLM ) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the March 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"The S&P500 Index notched a total return gain of more than 26% in 2023, although a small number of individual stocks had an outsize influence over the index," said Ken Zendel, CEO of National Association of Investors, the parent organization of BetterInvesting. "Learning how to identify and understand individual stocks and the fundamental reasons for their performance lie at the heart of BetterInvesting's mission."

Check the March 2024 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools

to study the investment potential of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Martin Marietta Materials Inc. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Lauren Adams, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvestingTM, a national

501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization,

has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as

the National Association of InvestorsTM

(NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting

provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors.

BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America,

teach

the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs.

For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit

