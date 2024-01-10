Invesco Ltd. Announces December 31, 2023 Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,585.3 billion, an increase of 2.8% versus previous month-end. The firm delivered net long-term inflows of $5.1 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $1.3 billion and money market net outflows were $13.0 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $39 billion. FX and reinvested distributions increased AUM by $13.3 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $1,515.6 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through December 31 were $966.5 billion.
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Balanced
|
Money Market
|
Alternatives
|
December 31, 20231
|
$1,585.3
|
$823.7
|
$325.7
|
$62.7
|
$192.7
|
$180.5
|
November 30, 2023
|
$1,542.1
|
$778.2
|
$317.2
|
$62.0
|
$205.4
|
$179.3
|
October 31, 2023
|
$1,450.5
|
$707.9
|
$308.3
|
$59.7
|
$198.9
|
$175.7
|
September 30, 2023
|
$1,487.3
|
$726.7
|
$312.6
|
$61.2
|
$209.8
|
$177.0
|
Active2
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Balanced
|
Money Market
|
Alternatives
|
December 31, 20231
|
$985.3
|
$302.9
|
$280.0
|
$61.8
|
$192.7
|
$147.9
|
November 30, 2023
|
$976.2
|
$291.4
|
$270.6
|
$61.2
|
$205.4
|
$147.6
|
October 31, 2023
|
$936.5
|
$272.0
|
$262.3
|
$58.9
|
$198.9
|
$144.4
|
September 30, 2023
|
$966.1
|
$282.1
|
$266.6
|
$60.4
|
$209.8
|
$147.2
|
Passive2
|
(in billions)
|
Total
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Balanced
|
Money Market
|
Alternatives
|
December 31, 20231
|
$600.0
|
$520.8
|
$45.7
|
$0.9
|
$0.0
|
$32.6
|
November 30, 2023
|
$565.9
|
$486.8
|
$46.6
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$31.7
|
October 31, 2023
|
$514.0
|
$435.9
|
$46.0
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$31.3
|
September 30, 2023
|
$521.2
|
$444.6
|
$46.0
|
$0.8
|
$0.0
|
$29.8
|
|
|
1
|
Preliminary – subject to adjustment.
|
2
|
Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.
Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.
With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment
teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit .
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Greg Ketron
404-724-4299
|
|
Jennifer Church
404-439-3428
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Graham Galt
404-439-3070
