Aon Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON ), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.615 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2024.
About Aon
Aon plc
(NYSE: AON ) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.
Follow Aon on
LinkedIn ,
X ,
Facebook
and
Instagram .
Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's
newsroom and sign up for news alerts
here .
Investor Contact
Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 847 442 0622
Media Contact
Will Dunn
[email protected]
+1 312 381 3024
SOURCE Aon plc
MENAFN10012024003732001241ID1107706346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.