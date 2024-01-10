Nayax To Present At The 26Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that Sagit Manor, CFO will present virtually on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Ms. Manor will also participate virtually in one-on-one meetings during the day.



The webcast presentation will be available live and for replay on the Nayax investor relations website under the events section at Nayax - Events & Presentations

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants increase their revenue while decreasing their operational cost. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit

Investor Relations Contact:

Virginea Stuart Gibson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Public Relations Contact:

Courtney Tolbert

5W PR

ctolbert@5wpr