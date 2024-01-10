Opsmx Named To First Annual EMA Allstars 2024 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx , the leader in secure software delivery, today announced it is featured in the inaugural 2024 EMA Allstars list in the“DevSecOps Platform – Continuous Audit, Delivery, and Control” category. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leader in IT and data management research, produced the EMA Allstars 2024 enterprise decision guide to“celebrate trailblazing products that significantly mitigate common industry challenges, including the prevalent 50% loss in productivity among developers, platform operators, and SREs, along with the substantial 30-50% inefficiency in cloud resource usage.”



According to the guide, OpsMx is an EMA Allstar 2024 due to innovations in the areas of automated risk assessment and enhanced observability, as well as OpsMx's commitment to taking a security-first approach and providing flexible deployment strategies.

“We are honored to be included in the inaugural 2024 EMA Allstars list, which can help enterprises cut through all the hype and myriad options to find solutions that successfully address their most pressing needs,” said Gopal Dommety, CEO and founder of OpsMx.“In a world where macroeconomic trends and increasing competitiveness require constant adaptation, enterprises must wring every bit of efficiency out of their software delivery lifecycle without ever compromising security. Our inclusion in the EMA Allstars list reflects our continued leadership in helping companies accomplish this.”

OpsMx secures and intelligently automates software delivery for enterprises around the world. OpsMx Secure CD offers a comprehensive“security first” CD solution, while the unique Deployment Firewall adds a layer of delivery security to existing CI/CD platforms such as Jenkins. For customers committed to open source, OpsMx services and software extend the power of Spinnaker and Argo. OpsMx's open CD architecture, automated security, and deep DevOps expertise empower enterprises to ship better software faster.

According to the guide,“The EMA Allstars 2024 report identifies the key trends and enterprise customer requirements in 2024 and crowns products and vendors that address them convincingly. EMA Allstars are products that deliver customer value in a strongly differentiated manner. The full 2024 EMA Allstars report is available now to subscribers.”

About OpsMx

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates secure software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. OpsMx is the first platform specifically designed to securely deploy applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company's 120 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit opsmx .

CONTACT:

Brigit Valencia

For OpsMx

...

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.