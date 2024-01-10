Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Provides 2024 Investor Day Details

Featured speakers for the event include:



Colin Reed, Executive Chairman

Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Hutcheson, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Chaffin, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Patrick Moore, Chief Executive Officer – Opry Entertainment Group Michael McBride, Senior Vice President, Asset Management

A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website on the morning of January 17, 2024, prior to the commencement of the event.

Webcast Details

A link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . Following the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.