Bell Law Group, PLLC Opens Office In Staten Island, NY

Bell Law Group Opens Staten Island Office

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bell Law Group , PLLC, a Long Island based law firm, has opened a full-service law practice at 4459 Amboy Road, Suite # 1, Staten Island, NY 10312."We opened the office in Staten Island because we felt there was a need in the Richmond and King Counties for a law firm such as Bell Law Group" said Jon Bell , Founder of Bell Law GroupThe firm already has offices in Syosset, Garden City, and Manhattan where it focuses on labor and employment law, federal sector employment law, civil litigation, and personal injury."Our presence in Staten Island allows us to stay close to the community there and to the local courts, offering convenience to our clients." said Chaya M. Gourarie-Portnov, Esq ., Partner of Bell Law GroupGourarie-Portnov, Esq. resides in Staten Office and will head the law office. Gourarie-Portnov has practiced for over 10 years and has extensive experience in virtually every aspect of labor and employment law (including but not limited to, discrimination, sexual harassment, accommodations, leave laws, wage-and-hour matters, internal investigations, and counseling).Gourarie has practiced extensively in the New York state and federal courts, and has also litigated claims before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the New York State Department of Human Rights (DHR), and the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB).The Staten Island office is available for virtual or in person consultations. For more information please visit /Media Contact:

