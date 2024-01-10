International Guild Of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners And Trainers (IGH3P®)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer TM

Internationally Accredited Professional Body

Offers Research-Based, Cost-Effective Training in Coaching and Personal Development

- Dr Terry McIvor

LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) announces its commitment to providing research-based, cost-effective neuroscience-based training in hypnotherapy, neurolinguistic psychology (NLP), and neurosensory psychology coaching. IGH3P®, listed by the Research Council for Complementary Medicine as a professional body in complementary and alternative medicine, focuses on providing scientifically sound education in its specialised fields.

Key Information:

Research-Based Training: IGH3P®'s neuroscience-based curriculum integrates the latest findings in neuroscience and psychology, ensuring that its programs are based on current scientific understanding.

Cost-Effective Education: IGH3P® aims to make professional neuroscience-based training and certification in hypnotherapy, NLP, and neurosensory psychology coaching accessible to a wide range of learners.

Global Accreditation: The organisation holds accreditations from international bodies such as the International Coach Register and the International Regulator for Coaching and Mentoring.

Flexible Learning Options: IGH3P® provides a variety of online courses and live Zoom sessions, catering to diverse learning preferences and schedules.

Dr. Terry McIvor (aka the Synaptic Trainer), founder of IGH3P®, states,“Our focus is on delivering education that is both scientifically robust and accessible. We recognise the importance of basing our neuroscience-based training on the latest research, and we strive to make this education available to a broad audience.”

IGH3P® supports the professional development of individuals and organisations in the coaching and mentoring field, emphasising the importance of evidence-based practices.

For further details about IGH3P® and its training programs, please visit or contact Dr. Terry McIvor at ....

About IGH3P®

The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) is a professional body offering accredited and certified training in hypnotherapy, neurolinguistic psychology, and neurosensory psychology coaching. With a commitment to integrating current neuroscience research, IGH3P® provides training that is both comprehensive and accessible.

Dr Terence Anthony Joseph McIvor

IGH3P®

