International Guild Of Hypnotherapy, NLP, & 3 Principles Practitioners And Trainers (IGH3P®)

Dr Terry the Synaptic Trainer TM
Internationally Accredited Professional Body
Offers Research-Based, Cost-Effective Training in Coaching and Personal Development At a time when working for someone else seems thankless and uncertain, become a coach and master your own destiny whilst helping others”
- Dr Terry McIvor
LONDONDERRY, COUNTY LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) announces its commitment to providing research-based, cost-effective neuroscience-based training in hypnotherapy, neurolinguistic psychology (NLP), and neurosensory psychology coaching. IGH3P®, listed by the Research Council for Complementary Medicine as a professional body in complementary and alternative medicine, focuses on providing scientifically sound education in its specialised fields.
Key Information:
Research-Based Training: IGH3P®'s neuroscience-based curriculum integrates the latest findings in neuroscience and psychology, ensuring that its programs are based on current scientific understanding.
Cost-Effective Education: IGH3P® aims to make professional neuroscience-based training and certification in hypnotherapy, NLP, and neurosensory psychology coaching accessible to a wide range of learners.
Global Accreditation: The organisation holds accreditations from international bodies such as the International Coach Register and the International Regulator for Coaching and Mentoring.
Flexible Learning Options: IGH3P® provides a variety of online courses and live Zoom sessions, catering to diverse learning preferences and schedules.
Dr. Terry McIvor (aka the Synaptic Trainer), founder of IGH3P®, states,“Our focus is on delivering education that is both scientifically robust and accessible. We recognise the importance of basing our neuroscience-based training on the latest research, and we strive to make this education available to a broad audience.”
IGH3P® supports the professional development of individuals and organisations in the coaching and mentoring field, emphasising the importance of evidence-based practices.
For further details about IGH3P® and its training programs, please visit or contact Dr. Terry McIvor at ....
About IGH3P®
The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP, and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) is a professional body offering accredited and certified training in hypnotherapy, neurolinguistic psychology, and neurosensory psychology coaching. With a commitment to integrating current neuroscience research, IGH3P® provides training that is both comprehensive and accessible.
Dr Terence Anthony Joseph McIvor
IGH3P®
+447749164766 ext.
...
