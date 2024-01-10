Eyeprogpo Announces New Partnership With Premier, Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WATKINSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EyeProGPO , a leading group purchasing organization dedicated to helping ophthalmic providers and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) optimize cost savings and workflow efficiencies, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Premier, Inc. , a leading technology-enabled healthcare improvement company. Premier's group purchasing organization (GPO) includes a portfolio of over 1,400 suppliers and 3,300 contracts and leverages more than $83 billion in annual combined purchasing volume. Additionally, Premier has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere® Institute 16 years in a row.With this new partnership, EyeProGPO members gain access to hundreds of premium suppliers and thousands of top-of-the-line products through Premier's GPO portfolio.“We are steadfast in our commitment to offer our members unrivaled value and savings. By partnering with Premier, we're ensuring that our members have access to the best contracts in the market,” says Phil Meyer, COO of EyeProGPO.Premier unites an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers and organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.Members and prospective partners can learn more about Premier's product portfolio at premierinc and inquire about pricing during the upcoming American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) conference in April 2024 at the EyeProGPO booth, #1874.Through its unique membership model, EyeProGPO ensures purchasing flexibility, allowing members to choose solutions and partners that best align with their individual practice needs. It's a successful model evidenced by the organization's strong ophthalmology partnerships spanning 30+ suppliers and serving over 1000 dedicated members. On average, members experience savings of 12-20 percent on supply costs, and there is no cost to join!If you're interested in enjoying the numerous benefits of being part of the EyeProGPO community or simply want more information on this value-based membership model, please contact us. We're more than happy to help guide you towards a future of enhanced cost savings and efficient workflows.For all EyeProGPO membership-related questions, email us at ... or call Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET (833) 439-3776.About EyeProGPOEyeProGPO is a pioneering group purchasing organization focused on assisting healthcare providers and ASCs in realizing significant cost savings and improved workflow efficiencies. EyeProGPO negotiates unmatched discounts with top manufacturers, distributors, and vendors by leveraging the power of aggregated membership purchasing volume. With top Surgeon members from around the US, a commitment to excellence and member satisfaction, EyeProGPO remains at the forefront of offering value-driven solutions to the healthcare industry.###END###

