Renowned Economist, Futurist, And Author Jason Schenker Named Linkedin Official Top Voice

- Jason Schenker, LinkedIn Top VoiceAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Internationally recognized economist, futurist, author, and public speaker Jason Schenker received LinkedIn's esteemed Top Voice badge in January 2024.Mr. Schenker is Chairman of The Futurist Institute , President of the top-ranked economic and financial market research firm Prestige Economics , and a bestselling author.Mr. Schenker shared his excitement, stating, "Being named a Top Voice from LinkedIn is a tremendous honor. The platform is invaluable for professionals, providing a venue to share our stories and experiences. I am delighted that my contributions have fostered dialogue, skill-building, and knowledge that warrants LinkedIn recognition with this honor."This significant acknowledgment highlights Mr. Schenker's commitment to utilizing LinkedIn as a powerful tool for insightful perspectives on economics, finance, public speaking, leadership, strategy, and professional development.Mr. Schenker continues to be recognized with the official LinkedIn Top Public Speaking Voice badge, which he has held since July 2023, and the official LinkedIn Top Economics Voice badge, which he has held since October 2023. These badges have moved to the Skills section of his LinkedIn profile.The Top Voice badge award accompanies Mr. Schenker's significant following on LinkedIn, which exceeds 148,000 followers, and his LinkedIn Learning courses, taken by over 1.1 million learners worldwide. Mr. Schenker said, "The engagement on LinkedIn and in my LinkedIn Learning online courses is truly humbling. It reveals an immense appetite for learning and a desire to understand the economy and economics and the related impacts on business. I look forward to sharing future insights on the platform." His LinkedIn newsletter also boasts over 26,000 subscribers who regularly consume his insightful commentary on economics, leadership, business, and finance. Mr. Schenker's media presence is equally robust, featuring regular guest appearances on Bloomberg Television and other major television networks.Mr. Schenker further shared, "By writing books and creating courses, I have a wide array of content to share with my followers. I believe that my commitment to providing high-value content for the LinkedIn community secured his position as a LinkedIn Top Voice, LinkedIn Top Economics Voice, and LinkedIn Top Public Speaking Voice." Jason Schenker has demonstrated his passion and commitment to educating others, and he has written or edited 36 books and created 45 online courses in the fields of economics, finance, risk management, leadership, and emerging technologies. His expertise extends to creating original research and shaping opinions on critical trends, including the economy, jobs, finance, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, geopolitics, and demographics."Building and advancing a career can be difficult, and I hope my insights about the economy, economics, leadership, and future trends make it easier for my followers and learners. I look forward to sharing even more content, research, and tips on LinkedIn in the future," Mr. Schenker shared.In addition to sharing valuable content on LinkedIn, Mr. Schenker advises numerous companies, industry groups, and organizations. He has given over 1,000 speeches to diverse audiences since 2004, and Bloomberg News has ranked Mr. Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 26 categories since 2011.For more information about Jason Schenker, visitAbout Prestige EconomicsPrestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two®.For more information, visitAbout The Futurist InstituteThe Futurist Institute helps professionals future-proof their careers and organizations by offering valuable research, training programs, and certifications. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who embrace emerging technologies and future trends.For more information, visit

