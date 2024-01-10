Minding Dementia Summit On 1/23-24 Offers Expert Strategies For Dementia To Reduce Anxiety And Improve Quality Of Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lisa SkinnerLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global rates of diagnosed Dementia and Alzheimer's disease continue to rapidly rise, year after year, and the Minding Dementia Summit ( ) aims at greater understanding and practical strategies imparted by more than 27 top expert professionals who will be speaking at this virtual event on January 23rd to 24th, hosted by Lisa Skinner and Bob Dietrich.The World Health Organization reports that at present it is estimated that 55 million people worldwide have Alzheimer's or related dementia. That number is expected to increase to approximately 66 million by 2030 and to more than 115 million by 2050.Skinner is a world-renowned behavioral specialist with expertise in Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. She is also a best-selling author, Certified Dementia Practitioner, Certified Dementia Care Trainer through the Alzheimer's Association, and host of a weekly podcast called“The Truth, Lies, and Alzheimer's Show.” Skinner has spent the past 30+ years working with family members and caregivers, teaching them how to successfully navigate the many challenges that accompany this heartbreaking disease.Dietrich and Skinner have come to realize that the biggest struggle for families is related to how little is understood about the complexities of what living with this disease is really like for those who have it.FACING THE FACTSThe progression rate for Alzheimer's disease can vary widely. According to the Mayo Clinic, people who have been diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer's disease average between three and 11 years after diagnosis. However, some with the disease live two decades or more.“Alzheimer's disease is a global crisis that needs native-language resources, which help family members and caregivers improve their ability to manage the challenging symptoms and behaviors associated with brain disease,” says Skinner.“Of the over six million people in the United States who have Alzheimer's disease, 70% remain at home, an option that's been shown to keep people healthier and happier and help them live longer.” – Johns Hopkins MedicineEXPERT TEAM LEANS INOn Tuesday, Jan 23rd, the Minding Dementia Summit will begin LIVE with the following speaker schedule:9:00 AM: Pete Hill – Dementia in the Media Busting the Myths9:30 AM: Barry Moss – IN Equality in Social Healthcare and the LGBTQ Community Living with Dementia10:00 AM: Pam Ostrowski – Communicating Effectively with a Person with Dementia10:30 AM: Lance Slatton – CSCM Finding Resources for Family Caregivers and their Loved Ones11:00 AM: Laurette Klier – Books for All11:30 AM: Vicki de Klerk-Rubin – Validation: Connect and Communicate12:00 PM: Quinn Kennedy – Take Control of your Cognitive Aging Process12:30 PM: Laura Stubberud, Esq. – Estate and Financial Planning After a Dementia Diagnosis1:00 PM: Deborah Greenhut – The Family Caregiver Burnout Epidemic1:30 PM: Lori La Bey – Identifying Needs & Magnifying Solutions in Dementia Care2:00 PM: Teresa Youngstrom – What is Anosognosia and How Should We Provide Care for this Person2:30 PM: Leslie Fuller – Inspiring Dementia Care Teams3:00 PM: Alexis Baker – The Magic of Music Engagement in Dementia Care3:30 PM: Laura Herman – Building a Support System for Dementia Family Caregivers4:00 PM: Lisa Skinner – Why Specialized Training in Dementia Care and Interaction is so Essential... What Everyone Needs to Know4:30 PM: Frank King – Suicide Prevention as a Care Giver Health and Safety PriorityOn Wednesday, Jan 24th, all attendees will receive the opportunity to tap into an additional resource of separate pre-recorded speakers, and this access will continue to be available for the next two days following the event.Register by visiting .

