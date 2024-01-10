Adhesion Appoints Five New Executive Leaders To Propel Firm And Its Advisors To The Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seasoned industry veterans will help forge a path to rapid managed account platform expansion and maximizing service experience for growth-minded RIAs

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions ("Adhesion"), an AssetMark company and a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions to RIAs, RIA enterprises, TAMPs, and asset managers, today announced a series of executive leadership appointments.

"As Adhesion marks its 25th year in business, it's critical to recognize the need for a foundation that can support continued rapid growth for both the firm and our advisors," said Barrett Ayers, President and CEO of Adhesion. "Investing in such a foundation means attracting world-class talent with extensive expertise in managed account platforms. Each of these industry veterans brings unique value and a track record of delivering solutions that optimize the service experience for our growth-minded RIA clients, strengthening and expanding our platform in the process."

Adhesion welcomes Mark Scanlan, appointed as the firm's new Head of Sales, who leads Adhesion's sales efforts. In his role, he will deliver Adhesion's advisor solutions to firms looking to grow, scale and differentiate themselves from their competition. Over his 20-year career in wealth management, Scanlan has cultivated lasting relationships built on trust, loyalty, and leadership at companies like SEI and EQIS.

Scott Fewin also joins Adhesion as the Head of Relationship Management, responsible for developing and strengthening client relationships. Fewin brings 30 years of sales and relationship management leadership experience from companies such as Merrill Lynch, LPL Financial, and TD Ameritrade. He also served as an Officer in the United States Army.

Adhesion announces the appointment of Tom Simutis as Head of Investment Programs. In this capacity, he oversees the advancement of services that provide wealth advisors with efficient methods of delivering investment advice. He also supports wealth advisors by highlighting credible and trustworthy investment management capabilities. Over his 25+ year career, Simutis has held leadership roles at Morningstar Investment Management and Envestnet.

Pat Slater joins the firm's executive team to run Transition Support, striving to provide a stress-free conversion for advisors becoming independent. Slater brings over 15 years of leadership experience at various financial services firms, including TradeKing, Ally Invest and Robinhood. He is a veteran of the US Navy.

Furthering Adhesion's commitment to an optimal client experience, Kim Elkins joins the executive team as Head of Client Support, overseeing Client Support and Experience teams. With 23 years of experience at Charles Schwab and AssetMark, she excels in improving business efficiency, optimizing revenue streams, and achieving corporate objectives. Her 16-year track record leading high-performing Service and Operations teams reinforces Adhesion's dedication to delivering exceptional client support and satisfaction.

"The arrival of Mark, Scott, Tom, Pat, and Kim marks a significant turning point for Adhesion. We are poised to accelerate the expansion of our managed account platform, deliver industry-leading sales strategies, strengthen our investment programs, ensure seamless transitions for independent advisors, and provide unparalleled client support – all under the leadership of this highly accomplished team. We are excited to unveil all that this next phase holds for Adhesion and the future of wealth management," added Ayers.

About Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions

Adhesion Wealth®, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, is a leading provider of outsourced investment management solutions for registered investment advisors (RIAs). Adhesion Wealth empowers advisors with the ability to build their own multi-manager (UMA) strategies, access SMA strategies and use other turnkey investment solutions on the Adhesion Manager Exchange. Adhesion Wealth also provides advisors with personal and direct indexing, tax management, tax transitions, portfolio administration, practice analytics and client reporting. With Adhesion, advisors gain access to a scalable, multi-custodian platform upon which to grow successful practices.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has over 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,300 financial advisors and roughly 247,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2023, the company had $100.8 billion in platform assets.

Media:

Vesselina Davenport

Manager, Public Relations & Communications

...