Opentext To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, February 1, 2024

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 will be released on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.
Teleconference Call
Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP, CFO will host a conference call on February 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's financial results.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, February 1, 2024
|
Time:
|
5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
|
Length:
|
60 minutes
|
Call-me:
|
Use this Call Me link to join the call instantly
|
Dial-in:
|
1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)
Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning February 1, 2024 at 7:00
p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 0620 followed by the number sign.
For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit:
