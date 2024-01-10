WELCOME TO MIAMI: ROYAL CARIBBEAN's HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ICON OF THE SEAS ARRIVES FOR THE FIRST TIME

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The First-of-its-Kind Combination of Every Vacation Makes its Official Debut on Jan. 27

Icon of the Seas took center stage as it arrived in Miami for the first time . The first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation was welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27 .

Royal Caribbean International's highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.

Counting down to the start of a new era of vacations, local residents and Royal Caribbean fans, executives and employees were on hand as the first to see Miami's newest resident. Icon arrived to PortMiami in style, with celebratory fireboat salutes, banner planes in flight and a community celebration at Pérez Art Museum to mark the new vacation's first appearance of many to come in the Magic City. With the introduction of the world's best family vacation less than 20 days away, Icon will continue making its final preparations in Miami ahead of an iconic naming celebration and first cruise.

In store on Icon is an all-encompassing lineup of experiences that combines the best of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – making the first-of-its-kind adventure the way to get away for every type of family and vacationer. Across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in and of themselves are firsts and next-level favorites for everyone day and night, including adrenaline-pumping thrills like six

record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 and the

Crown's Edge

experience at

154 feet above the ocean , and

unrivaled ways to chill with seven pools

– one for every day of the week – like the first suspended infinity pool at sea . The game-changing experiences also include a stay-all-day

neighborhood designed for families with young kids , more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges ;

deck-defying entertainment across air , ice , water and theater ; and more.

Starting Jan. 27, vacationers can get away on Icon and island hop in the tropics at any time of the year. Each

7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean adventure

from

Miami

features idyllic destinations in the Caribbean and an unmatched day of thrill and chill at Royal Caribbean's award-winning private island,

Perfect Day at CocoCay

in The Bahamas. Plus, dialing up the

perfect

on Perfect Day in January 2024 is the private island's first adults-only escape,

Hideaway Beach , an all-day experience complete with a private beach and pools, new dedicated spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more.

For more details about

Icon, including vacations now open to book, vacationers can visit Royal Caribbean's website .

Travelers

can also follow the story behind creating the new vacation by watching the "Making an Icon" web series here .



About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International

owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas,

Perfect Day at CocoCay , the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the

Travel Weekly

Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following

@RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter . For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.



