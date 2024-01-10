SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.- MIST

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Milestone” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MIST). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Milestone and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 26, 2023, Milestone announced that it had received a Refuse to File (“RFT”) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its recently submitted New Drug Application (“NDA”) for its lead candidate, Etripamil, a self-administered nasal spray for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia. The Company advised that, in the RFT, the FDA had“determined that the NDA, submitted in October 2023, was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review” and“requested clarification about the time of data recorded for adverse events in Phase 3 clinical trials”.

On this news, Milestone's stock price fell $0.89 per share, or 30.9%, to close at $1.99 per share on December 26, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980