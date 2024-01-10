Nasdaq Announces End Of Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date December 29, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 29, 2023, short interest in 3,166 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,419,434,627 shares compared with 10,832,646,277 shares in 3,191 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 15, 2023. The end of December short interest represent 2.60 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.88 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,717 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,955,740,100 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 29, 2023 compared with 2,089,500,802 shares in 1,732 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,883 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,375,174,727 shares at the December 29, 2023 settlement date, compared with 4,923 issues and 12,922,147,079 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.84 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.21 days for the previous reporting period.





The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

or



About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on X @Nasdaq , or at .

Media Contact:

Camille Stafford

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



NDAQO





