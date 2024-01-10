Eagles Soar In Leclaire, Iowa, During City's 2Nd Annual Eagle Fest -- Eagles & Ice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Free, Educational Event Offers Glimpse of Bald Eagles in Their Natural Habitat

LECLAIRE, Iowa, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of LeClaire, Iowa, is excited to announce the 2nd Annual LeClaire Eagle Fest sponsored in part by the Riverboat Twilight on Saturday and Sunday, January 20-21, 2024. This educational event is free of charge and invites visitors to spot bald eagles in their natural habitat above the Mississippi River.

Bald eagles visit the LeClaire area from December to March each year as they migrate south in search of food. Join the 2nd Annual LeClaire Eagle Fest for an exceptional birdwatching opportunity and learn about how these iconic birds of prey live in the wild.

"We were thrilled with the success of last year's inaugural LeClaire Eagle Fest. Both the turnout and the feedback far exceeded our expectations!" said

LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn. "This year's event promises the same opportunities for the general public to witness live bald eagles - once a rarity in this part of the country - and appreciate the natural grandeur of the Upper Mississippi River Valley."

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, bald eagles typically migrate south from northern portions of North America to the Midwest in search of food, visiting this area from December to March. With an unmistakable plumage and a majestic wingspan, these iconic animals provide an extraordinary birdwatching opportunity. The LeClaire Eagle Fest will provide visitors with an unparalleled glimpse of how these birds of prey live in the wild.

"To see so many people fascinated with these incredible animals is extremely heartening, given the bald eagle's history as a critically endangered species," said wildlife photographer Ty Smedes, whose work has documented the bald eagle population's rebound since conservation efforts in the 20th century. "This renewed interest shows the public is vested in protecting bald eagles and seeing our national symbol flourish in their own backyard. I'm honored and privileged to be involved with this amazing event for the second straight year and help spread awareness of our impact on the natural world."

New this year, the event has added another wildlife photographer with stunning eagle photos and The RARE Group. Located in Iowa City, IA, RARE (Raptor Advocacy, Rehabilitation & Education) is a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation of birds of prey throughout Iowa. They will present on their rehabilitation and conservation efforts accompanied by two of their Avian Ambassadors, an eastern screech owl and a rough-legged hawk.

The two-day eagle extravaganza begins Saturday, January 20, as Historic Cody Road hosts ice sculptor Rob Storm, who will create three breathtaking works of art from 1-3

p.m. at Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium (102 S. Cody Road) for display at local businesses. On Sunday, January 21, the Celebration Center located at 229 N. Cody Road in LeClaire will host multiple eagle presentations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a hot cocoa bar (while supplies last) sponsored by Blackhawk Bank & Trust. The Sunday schedule will include more ice sculpting by Storm from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Other events on Sunday at the Celebration Center include (schedule subject to change):



10:45 a.m. - Doors open to public / Vendors and kids' activities / Hot cocoa bar

11 a.m. - St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host two presentations with live eagles. The World Bird Sanctuary has treated more than 21,000 injured birds and has helped organize conservation efforts on four continents.

Noon - Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis will emcee and present stories about bald eagles, bringing along a spotting scope and books for sale.

12:30 p.m. - The RARE Group will be presenting on their rehabilitation and conservation efforts, accompanied by two of their avian ambassadors: an eastern screech owl and a rough-legged hawk.

1:30 p.m. - Photographer Ty Smedes will speak about an often-unseen look at the lives of Iowa's bald eagle population, from fishing to building nests and much more. Find out how researchers track eagles' movements and where the eagles come from. Second editions of Smedes' book, The Return of Iowa's Bald Eagles, will be available for sale and can be signed by the author.

2:30 p.m. - St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host another presentation with live eagles. 3:15 p.m. - Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis will finish out the day with another captivating bald eagle story.

Spotting scopes also will be available on the Celebration Center rooftop patio accompanied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, allowing guests an up-close look at eagles and other birds from a safe distance. Businesses along Historic Cody Road will also host related events, activities, and displays. Vendors at the event include:

LeClaire Community Library; World Bird Sanctuary; Buffalo Bill Museum, Steve Malmberg, local photographer;

Ty Smedes, photographer and presenter; The RARE Group; and Brian "Fox" Ellis, storyteller. Books and souvenirs will be available to purchase.

The LeClaire Eagle Fest is sponsored by the Riverboat Twilight along with the Holiday Inn Express – LeClaire, Mississippi River Distilling Co., Ty Smedes Nature Photography, Fox Tales International, Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium, Bela, Bamboo Baby Boutique, LeClaire McDonalds, LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, The Potter's House, Cody Road Trading Post, Cody Road Coffee, Buffalo Bill Museum, First Central State Bank, Blackhawk Bank & Trust, and LeClaire, IA, Tourism.

For more information, go to visitleclaire/events/leclaire-eagle-festival/

or contact the LeClaire Tourism Manager at [email protected] .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cindy Bruhn 563-650-7963 or [email protected]

/

Photos available upon request.

LeClaire, Iowa CVB