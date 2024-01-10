NORDICUS PARTNERS CORPORATION ENTERS INTO A CONSULTANCY AGREEMENT WITH OROCIDIN A/S IN DENMARK

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beverly Hills, California., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTC PINK: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the“Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in providing Nordic and U.S. Life Sciences companies with optimal conditions to establish themselves on the U.S. market, today announced it entered into a paying Consultancy Agreement with Orocidin A/S in Denmark.



Orocidin A/S (“Orocidin”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the preferred treatment against aggressive periodontitis.

Henrik Rouf, CEO of Nordicus, said,“We are pleased that Orodicin chose Nordicus as their exclusive consulting partners to assist with getting established on the U.S. marketplace and becoming Nordicus' first revenue generating customer. As Orocidin advances in its development of drugs against periodontitis, Nordicus might further consider taking a significant equity stake in Orodicin”.

Allan Wehnert, CEO of Orocidin, added“Our QR-01 product holds huge potential to become a future treatment of periodontitis. Our innovative product is based on a unique polypeptide which mission is to develop the preferred treatment against aggressive periodontitis.

“Our goal is to improve the treatment of periodontitis, reduce the deficiency or disruption of QR-01 in patients with aggressive periodontitis by improving maintenance treatment of periodontitis and reducing treatment relapse. We aim to develop a product that can replace or reduce the need for antibiotics and prevent progression of periodontitis.

“We believe that our innovative therapeutic agent, QR-01, has a unique ability to provide treatment without exacerbating the pressing concern of antibiotic resistance, and that QR-01 promotes inflammation and immune response to fight against infections inflammation, while inhibiting inflammation and preventing tissue damage and chronic diseases. This target product profile outlines the development rationale, treatment modalities, and key features of a subgingival QR-01 antimicrobial peptide formulation for the treatment of periodontitis, reflecting the latest scientific findings in the field.”

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation and its Denmark-based financial consulting company, specializing in providing Nordic and U.S. Life Sciences companies with the best possible conditions to establish themselves on the U.S. market, taking advantage of management's combined +90 years of experience in the corporate sector, serving in different capacities both domestically and globally. The company's core competencies lie in assisting Danish as well as other Nordic and international companies in different areas of corporate finance activities, such as: business valuations, growth strategies, attracting capital for businesses and company acquisitions and sales. For more information about Nordicus, please visit:

About Orocidin A/S

Orocidin A/S, a Denmark-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is aiming to revolutionize the treatment of aggressive periodontitis, making it safer, more effective, and efficient to prevent and cure those who are affected by periodontitis. For more information about Orodidin, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as“may,”“might,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“project,”“estimate,”“pro-forma,”“predict,”“potential,”“strategy,”“anticipate,”“attempt,”“develop,”“plan,”“help,”“believe,”“continue,”“intend,”“expect,”“future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company's products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company's business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company's competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the reverse acquisition and related transactions which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

Phone +1 310 666.0750

Email ...