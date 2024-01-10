Envision Captive Consultants Launches New Group Captive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHONIEX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Envision Captive Consultants, which boasts of having the“most broker-friendly captive programs” has launched another group captive called Phoenix Captive Insurance.



“We've built one of the most unique group captives in the industry and brokers want to be a part of it,” said Andrew Cardoza, Relationship Manager with Envision Captive Consultants.“This captive program is growing within Envision's pre-qualified broker network, which includes a partnership with the InCite Network.”



The Phoenix Captive launched in March 2023, and has been a concept in motion for years stemming from a group of contractors who felt the need to join together and fight against the legal and economic pressures facing their businesses every day.



Envision observed an opportunity to build a general liability defense strategy, safety best practices and utilize the co-op buying power to drive down costs for insurance to help the captive members achieve their growth potential.



This risk management-focused program is a heterogeneous contractor program in partnership with AXA XL Insurance.



“We at AXA XL are thrilled to partner with Envision Captive Consultants and the Phoenix Captive on this collaborative endeavor. We are looking forward to the success of the program,” said Mark Benz, Senior Vice President, Head of Group Captives for AXA XL.



Envision Captives welcomes all types of construction companies, including commercial and residential, as well as contractors in the oil & gas and energy sectors. The expectation is all captive members would approach safety, quality control, and risk management as best practice leaders in their respective industries.



Contractors of all types can be a good fit into this program and Envision has seen the success already.



Visit to learn more about this program and others.



Andrew Cardoza

Envison Captive Consultants

+1 6023933431

email us here