Tension Erupts After Man Dies In Excise Dept Custody In J'khand

Ranchi, Jan 11 (IANS) Tension occured in Ranchi after five persons, including a youth, who was accused of selling liquor illegally, was arrested by the State Excise department personnel and died during their custody on the same day.

The deceased youth has been identified as Nitish Lohra. He was arrested by the Excise department on January 6 and allegedly commiited suicide on the same day by hanging himself from a noose in the washroom of their jail.

Angry locals took to the streets protesting over Nitish's death on Wednesday and blocked Lalpur Chowk, the main intersection of the city, for nearly an hour causing heavy traffic jam.

The people have alleged that those Excise department officers responsible for the killing of the youth should be arrested and given strictest punishment for the gruesome act.

Later on Wednesday, after the city administration assured the people of taking strict, angry locals were pacified and called off the protest.

Of the five people arrested, four were released from the Excise department's custody after being fined, while Nitish was kept in the department's jail.

Nitish was immediately rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Earlier on January 7, people had blocked Lalpur Chowk carrying Nitish's body.

