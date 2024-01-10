20Th Annual Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Set For April 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2024, the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will celebrate its 20th annual race. The event includes a full marathon, half marathon, team relays, a 5K and a kids' fun run all happening the weekend of April 6 and 7.

"It's a great event, whether you're an elite runner or just someone walking a 5k for the first time," says race director Jason Altman. "We encourage everyone – no matter age, experience or ability – to sign up and set a goal."

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has drawn participants from around the world and prominent locals including media personalities, star athletes and politicians.

In 2005, then-Knoxville mayor Bill Haslam crossed the finish line in the half marathon before a successful run for the governor's office. Olympic runner and Pan American Games medalist Missy Kane completed the full marathon in 2005, then trained more than a dozen teams of East Tennessee runners and walkers for the event.

Altman says people from all walks of life and many levels of ability and athleticism participate in the Tennessee tradition. The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has weathered the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down.

"Thousands and thousands of people have come together on race weekend throughout the years to be a part of something big in an incredible place," Altman says. "We're grateful for the support, we're grateful for the enthusiasm and we're excited about what's ahead."

In 2023, 6,322 participants in the full and half marathons, relays, 5K and kids run completed a combined total of more than 54,000 miles. Course routes showcase Knoxville's neighborhoods, greenways and downtown. The 2023 event attracted area residents as well as international participants from Australia, Canada, China, Germany, South Africa and Vietnam.

Registration is open at knoxvillemarathon/register . There are incremental price increases, so early registration is recommended.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is a Tennessee-based healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. As a not-for-profit health system, we are dedicated to being the region's premier healthcare network through service, community, and innovation. We provide patient-centered care that inspires clinical and service excellence and strive to be the first and best choice for our patients, employees, physicians, employers, volunteers, and communities. Learn more at

CovenantHealth .

SOURCE Covenant Health