Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Asks For Monthly Support To Start 2024

- Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the HomelessCARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we start the new year, homelessness in the United States is at an all-time high and Feeding Pets of the Homeless asks everyone to help the pets and their humans experiencing homelessness thrive with a monthly donation to Feeding Pets.Feeding Pets of the Homeless is the first national non-profit organization dedicated to helping those experiencing homelessness care for their constant companions through difficult times.According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness has spiked up 12%,” Feeding Pets Founder and President Genevieve Frederick said the need to help is greater than ever.“Last year we had over 40,000 calls for help and we provided lifesaving veterinary care and food for nearly 2,000 pets experiencing homelessness with their humans,” said Frederick.“By committing to just $21.00 a month, you can provide help to these crucial companions of our suffering fellow citizens. You can help provide healthy, nutritious meals meant for pets.”According to Frederick, Feeding Pets of the Homeless receives no government support and relies on individual donations and grants to fund its mission.“Without individual donors who reach into their hearts to help the pets of those experiencing homelessness, we would not exist and pets would suffer,” she added.Individuals and organizations may donate by visiting PetsoftheHomeless , emailing... or by calling 775-841-7463 during business hours, Pacific Time.###About Feeding Pets of the HomelessSince its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2 million pounds of food and nearly $5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding Pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.

