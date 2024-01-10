(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carlyle Credit Income Fund f/k/a Vertical Capital Income Fund (the“Fund”) (NYSE: CCIF; CCIA; VCIF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether the Fund and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On July 11, 2023, the Fund announced that it had sold a significant majority of its legacy loan portfolio for“aggregate proceeds lower than the book value of the combined assets” and, as a result, the Fund had negatively revised its net asset value from $9.96 per share to $8.27 per share.

On this news, the Fund's common share price fell $1.45 per share, or 14.65%, to close at $8.45 per share on July 11, 2023.

