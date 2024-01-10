EXPANSIA Awarded $46B Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) By The Air Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NASHUA, NH, WASHINGTON D.C., USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, EXPANSIA announced it was selected as a prime contractor on the billion-dollar Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC ) on-ramp by the U.S. Air Force . This contract is focused on digital acquisition, agile processes, open system architecture, enterprise analytics, and is a multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) acquisition vehicle.The EWAAC contract enables the Air Force to swiftly advance novel weapons capabilities, implement inventive solutions, and evaluate cutting-edge technologies and system concepts with the potential to revolutionize the U.S. Air Force's weaponry. The primary focus is to deliver rapid responses across all phases of weapons system procurement, from development and studies to fielding, operations, and sustainment, ensuring the ability to meet current and future capability needs rapidly and effectively. EWAAC has a $46 billion ceiling and a 10-year period of performance managed by the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center to support the Air Force Materiel Command and Special Operations Command.“EWAAC provides us an opportunity to continue our rapid capability delivery as the DoD seeks to implement digital solutions across a program's entire lifecycle,” said Adam“AJ” Jarnagin, CEO and founding partner at EXPANSIA.“Considering the many current and pending worldwide threats to our national security, now is the time for new and novel approaches to how we support our government client's desires to deploy technology faster to users around the globe who need it most.”Steve Vorisek, partner and chief portfolio officer at EXPANSIA said,“EXPANSIA has been providing digital transformation support to Armament for three years focused on digitizing data, employing predictive analytics, and maturing the overall program's trust in and adoption of advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions. Our work increases the responsiveness of the DoD supply chain within the Armament community.”Jarnagin said,“We look forward to continuing our ten years of service to the Department of Defense (DoD) by expanding our digital transformation support to the Air Force at locations throughout the U.S.”###EXPANSIA is a leading strategy and technology integration firm whose mission is to deploy technology faster through high-impact digital solutions. EXPANSIA's representative client base includes the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, and the U.S. Navy. EXPANSIA is a proud SBA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI level 3 in development and services, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 appraised company. For more information, visit .

