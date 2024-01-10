Sub-Saharan Africa’S 2024 Global Economic Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As we look towards 2023 and 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa stands at a crossroads of economic potential and challenges.



The region, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF , is set to see a slight dip in growth to 3.6% in 2023, down from 3.8% in 2022.



Factors such as reduced external demand and policy measures to tackle inflation are contributing to this slowdown.



Moreover, ongoing conflicts in areas like Sudan, Chad, and Niger are adding to the economic strain.



The World Bank echoes the IMF's forecast, predicting a more significant deceleration in growth to 2.5% in 2023.



Yet, it also anticipates an upswing in the following years, with growth rates expected to rise to 3.8% in 2024 and 4.1% in 2025.



This rebound is linked to easing inflation and more favorable financial conditions.



Regionally, the East African Community and the West African Economic and Monetary Union are expected to grow by 4.9% and 5.1%, respectively.







However, the continent faces widespread debt distress, underscoring economic disparities within the region.



Looking ahead to 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa is poised to shine on the global economic stage.



The IMF projects that six of the top 10 fastest-growing economies globally will be from this region.

This promising forecast highlights the region's potential to impact the global economy significantly.



Despite these optimistic growth projections, challenges in reducing extreme poverty and creating jobs, especially in labor-intensive manufacturing, remain pressing concerns.



There's a critical need for ecosystems that support private-sector development and align skills with business demands.



In summary, Sub-Saharan Africa's economic outlook for 2023 and 2024 is marked by both opportunities and obstacles.



Successfully addressing conflicts, climate change, and debt will be crucial for the region to utilize its demographic and resource potential.



This is key for sustainable development and enhancing its global economic role.

