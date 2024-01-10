Brazil’S Auto Exports To Mexico Surpass Argentina In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil's automotive sector saw a 1.9% decrease in vehicle production, totaling 2.32 million units



This was slightly less than the 2.36 million vehicles produced in 2022. The primary source of this information is Anfavea, the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.



The year saw mixed trends within the industry. Light vehicle production increased by 1.3%, showing resilience in this segment.



However, the production of heavy vehicles, like trucks, declined sharply by 37.5%.



Anfavea cites the high costs of new emission control technologies as a key factor in this drop, especially impacting the truck manufacturing sector.







In December 2023, the industry experienced a significant downturn, showing a 15.2% production reduction compared to November.



Manufacturers only produced 172,000 vehicles in December, a decrease from 203,000 in the previous month.



On the other hand, vehicle sales reached a four-year high in December with 249,000 units sold.



The surge in sales was due to the promotion of electrified vehicles before the return of import taxes, indicating a growing interest in sustainable automotive technology.



On an international level, Brazil's 2023 automotive exports marked a milestone year. Mexico emerged as the top destination for Brazilian vehicles, with their sales increasing by 51%.



For the first time, Mexico surpassed Argentina, becoming Brazil's primary export partner in the automotive sector.



Anfavea reported that one in every three Brazilian-exported vehicles was sent to Mexico, highlighting a significant shift in Brazil's export dynamics.



This narrative provides a comprehensive overview of Brazil's automotive industry in 2023, illustrating the challenges and opportunities within the sector and its evolving global trade relationships.

