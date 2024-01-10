Exploring Portugal’S Residency Options: Choosing The Right Type For You

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Portugal is an attractive country to live in either temporarily or permanently: great food, pleasant climate, good geographical position, and many interesting places to visit.



You can easily go by plane or train to any European city and not only. Therefore, it is not surprising that foreigners choose this state.



Some come here for several months, others prefer to get a Portuguese Residency by investment.



In this material, we will consider what are the ways of legal stay on the territory of Portugal, their features, and advantages.



All information is provided for introductory purposes, so you should contact a professional specialist for clarification.





Overview of Available Portuguese Residence Permits

There is a wide list of categories of Portuguese visas, each has its own benefits and peculiarities:









studies;



work;

scientific activities, etc.







free employment;



possibility to visit more than 20 European countries without additional documents;



access to medicine, and education;



benefit payments;

possibility to invite relatives.







residence in the country for at least 7 days within the first year;



investment from 250 thousand euros without the possibility of withdrawal of funds back within 5 years;

preparation of a full package of supporting documentation with translation into Portuguese.



Short-term. Most people know it as a Schengen visa. It allows you to stay in the country for up to 3 months.National. It gives you the right to stay for a year.Resident. It is granted to foreigners who enter the country for the purpose of obtaining a residence permit.Pension. It is issued for a long period of time. Confirming that the pensioner does not claim state benefits and has sufficient funds for self-sufficiency is necessary.Nomad visa. Similar to the pension one, only the applicant needs to confirm not passive, but active income. A valid employment contract will also be required. The confirmed minimum salary should not be less than 3040 euros.First of all, the so-called Golden Visa should be noted. It gives the right to obtain a Portugal Residency by investmen relatively quickly.According to Callan Richardson, an expert of Imin Portugal, the Golden Visa is the best opportunity to become a resident of Portugal together with your family with a small amount of paperwork.Temporary Residence PermitsA temporary residence visa allows you to stay in Portugal for a period of one year with the possibility of extension. When staying in the country for five years, the holder of this permit is eligible to apply for a permanent residence permit.A temporary residence permit is issued for:This residence permit allows its holder to leave the country for short periods. In case of prolonged absence, the document loses its force. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep track of the deadlines.Permanent Residence PermitsThis permanent residence permit is relevant for foreigners who consider Portugal as a place of residence for an indefinite period of time.You must stay in the country for at least 60 months without leaving for a long period of time to be able to get this permit.You will also need to have a minimum of basic knowledge of the national language. Holders of this permit receive rights equal to those of ordinary Portuguese citizens:The document has no expiration date but must be renewed every 5 years. Renewal is also required if the information changes.If the family members of the holder of a permanent residence permit are not residents of EU countries, they have the opportunity to apply for a so-called visa for reunification with relatives. These can be minor siblings, spouses, or dependent parents.Golden Visa ProgramThe Golden Visa Program allows you to obtain PR in Portugal in an accelerated manner. It is also called an investment visa.The program is aimed at citizens of countries that are not part of the EU. Golden Visa gives the right to obtain a permanent residence permit with the subsequent right to apply for full citizenship.The investment program involves investing a minimum of 250 thousand euros in real estate in Portugal.It is important to note that the minimum investment threshold in many countries is at 500 thousand.Other requirements:There are many options to choose from for investment. You can continue to own the property or sell it after 5 years.Which One to GetChoosing the right Portuguese visa depends solely on the purpose and timing of being in the country.A regular Schengen visa will be suitable if you are planning a short trip for work or tourist purposes. A temporary residence permit will be the best choice for 1-2 years.RP in Portugal through investment is suitable for wealthy foreigners. The advantages of the Golden Visa is that its owner not only can apply for citizenship, but also gets excellent opportunities to earn money on real estate.An employee of a specialized firm will be able to tell you more accurately about the difference between the different options of permits.He will not only provide comprehensive advice, but also help with the execution of documents. A properly prepared package of documents significantly reduces the probability of rejection.