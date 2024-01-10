Tragic Toll In Chad: Army-Rebel Skirmishes Claim 17

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, deadly skirmishes erupted in Northern Chad, involving the Chadian Army and FACT rebels.



The clashes resulted in the tragic loss of 17 lives, including two soldiers.



The incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning in the town of Wour, within the Tibesti province.



According to reports, FACT rebels initiated an assault on an Army position . This event led to a swift military response, effectively repelling the attackers within an hour.



Captain Abdelmadjide Koiboro, who led the Army unit, confirmed the death toll. He reported 15 attackers among the deceased.



Local residents, like Abdelaziz Saleh, experienced the chaos firsthand. The sounds of heavy artillery awakened them.



This left the community anxious and uncertain about the ongoing events. The heavy military presence in Wour intensified the residents' fears.







This recent clash is part of an ongoing conflict in Chad. It follows the death of President Idriss Déby Itno in April 2021.



He had ruled Chad since 1991 and died during similar clashes with FACT. The group, based in Libya, opposed Déby's government.



Déby's son, General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, assumed power following his death. He suspended the Constitution and dissolved governmental and parliamentary bodies.

Adoption of a new Constitution

Chad is now navigating a critical transition period. The country is moving towards democracy and a return to civilian rule.



This shift follows the adoption of a new Constitution in December.



Additionally, the appointment of former opposition leader Succès Masra as Prime Minister marks a significant step in this transition.



These developments indicate a complex and evolving political and security landscape in Chad. The recent skirmishes in Northern Chad are not just isolated incidents.



They are deeply connected to the broader context of the country's political history and its current transition towards democracy.



Chad's situation highlights the challenge of balancing security needs with the advancement of democratic processes in a historically unstable and conflict-ridden country.

MENAFN10012024007421016031ID1107706197