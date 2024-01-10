Glander International Bunkering Appoints Head Of New Fuels To Drive Maritime Decarbonization Initiative

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Global bunker trading firm, Glander International Bunkering announced today the
appointment of Frederik Moser as Head of New Fuels. This strategic move
underscores the company's commitment to becoming the preferred partner for new
fuels and carbon trading.
Moser will assume a pivotal role in steering Glander International Bunkering into the
next bunkering era. With over a decade of industry experience, he is set to lead a
team of New Fuels Advisors, assembled from across 9 offices Moser's leadership, the team is primed for industry changes, new products and
legislations. He expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“In my new role, it will be important
to harness our skills and facilitate this shift in our industry.”
Conducting internal training programs, Moser is also responsible for charting a clear
new fuels direction, ensuring collaboration, and positioning the team at the forefront of
industry developments.
Moser continued,“New fuels are an exciting challenge, especially considering where
the industry is headed. It's not enough to be prepared. We always go beyond, leading
and navigating a new journey for our clients.”
Moser and his team will actively engage with shipping companies, initiate discussions
about the energy transition and introduce new offerings that align with their
sustainability goals.
Based in Tønsberg, Norway, Moser brings a wealth of knowledge in EU ETS, FuelEU
Maritime and other global directives. Leveraging his expertise, Moser will onboard
customers in EU ETS, further solidifying the company's commitment to maritime
decarbonization.
About Glander International Bunkering:
Glander International Bunkering was established in 1961 and is a provider of marine
fuel and bunkering services catering to the container, offshore, tanker, tug and barge,
bulker, navy, cruise, yacht, and fishing industries. The company fuels global shipping
through a team of experts, who serve clients with integrity and professionalism,
cultivating enduring business relationships. Operating from Dubai, Florida, Montreal,
Mumbai, Geneva, Singapore, Tønsberg, Oslo and Valencia, Glander International
Bunkering provides coverage and expertise across all markets, time zones and
conditions.
