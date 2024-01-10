Glander International Bunkering Appoints Head Of New Fuels To Drive Maritime Decarbonization Initiative

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Global bunker trading firm, Glander International Bunkering announced today the

appointment of Frederik Moser as Head of New Fuels. This strategic move

underscores the company's commitment to becoming the preferred partner for new

fuels and carbon trading.

Moser will assume a pivotal role in steering Glander International Bunkering into the

next bunkering era. With over a decade of industry experience, he is set to lead a

team of New Fuels Advisors, assembled from across 9 offices Moser's leadership, the team is primed for industry changes, new products and

legislations. He expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“In my new role, it will be important

to harness our skills and facilitate this shift in our industry.”

Conducting internal training programs, Moser is also responsible for charting a clear

new fuels direction, ensuring collaboration, and positioning the team at the forefront of

industry developments.

Moser continued,“New fuels are an exciting challenge, especially considering where

the industry is headed. It's not enough to be prepared. We always go beyond, leading

and navigating a new journey for our clients.”

Moser and his team will actively engage with shipping companies, initiate discussions

about the energy transition and introduce new offerings that align with their

sustainability goals.

Based in Tønsberg, Norway, Moser brings a wealth of knowledge in EU ETS, FuelEU

Maritime and other global directives. Leveraging his expertise, Moser will onboard

customers in EU ETS, further solidifying the company's commitment to maritime

decarbonization.

About Glander International Bunkering:

Glander International Bunkering was established in 1961 and is a provider of marine

fuel and bunkering services catering to the container, offshore, tanker, tug and barge,

bulker, navy, cruise, yacht, and fishing industries. The company fuels global shipping

through a team of experts, who serve clients with integrity and professionalism,

cultivating enduring business relationships. Operating from Dubai, Florida, Montreal,

Mumbai, Geneva, Singapore, Tønsberg, Oslo and Valencia, Glander International

Bunkering provides coverage and expertise across all markets, time zones and

conditions.