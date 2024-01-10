Making Waves In UAE: Hamilton Aquatics Is A Trailblazing Force In The World Of Aquatics Education

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A trailblazing force in the world of aquatic sports education and training, Hamilton Aquatics, recognized as one of the largest swimming academies in the Middle East, brings a wide spectrum of swimming programmes meticulously designed to inspire, empower and propel swimmers of all ages and skill levels while simultaneously cultivating a love for the sport.

Starting with a humble squad of only 16 swimmers during its inception in 2008, Hamilton Aquatics has traversed a remarkable trajectory, evolving into an industry leader and has expanded across the region with operations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and their latest venture in KSA. Within a span of 15 years, Hamilton Aquatics has created a legacy of success, by cultivating exceptional swimming talents, elevating their own standards and redefining the aquatics landscape in the region.

Hamilton Aquatics has become a pivotal figure within the swimming community of UAE. Their mission statement“From the learner pool to the international podium” encapsulates their purpose-driven approach and unwavering commitment to guiding swimmers of all skill levels through a holistic journey of growth with a focus on expert coaching, modern facilities and personal development.

Pippa Clark, Managing Director of Hamilton Aquatics UAE comments,“At Hamilton Aquatics, we have crafted comprehensive swimming programmes that caters for swimmers of ages 3 months old to advanced squad training for elite swimmers. Not only do we teach swimming, we also cultivate a love for the sport among our swimmers. Whilst we offer programmes from the learner pool to the elite level that can bring international success, our mission statement is about every swimmer having their own unique starting point and their own unique international podium. We are here to support each swimmer whether they want to get over their fear of the water, they want to make their school team or whether they genuinely want to take their sport to the international level. It's about challenging each person individually.”

A testament to their success, numerous Hamilton Aquatics trained swimmers have emerged to be Olympians and represent their respective country on the international stage, with the academy's seamless pathways that allows recreational swimmers to transition to competitive squads and hone their skills. The most recent success of Hamilton Aquatics' swimmers has seen Oscar Bilbao become a 4-time Gold medalist at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023, where he was the Team England flag bearer and the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Youth Games history; Jasmine Eissa become an African Junior Champion taking gold in 200m Butterfly and silver in 400m Individual Medley, whilst open water enthusiast Nadine Karim took the bronze medal in the 5km in the same competition; and Jodie May won the Oceanman 5km World Final.

Hamilton Aquatics supports swimmers in continuing their swimming journey as they embark on their university education, which has recently seen Joe Page become the 100m Freestyle Ivy League Champion; and European Youth Olympics Double Silver medalist Molly Mayne, break the Florida Gators program record in 100m Breaststroke.

Dedicated to aiding the talent and growth of their students, Hamilton Aquatics has created an inclusive and nurturing learning environment where swimmers are encouraged to step outside their comfort zones while still feeling secure. All swimming instructors, coaches and lifeguards are highly trained in child safeguarding, providing first aid and water rescues, and undergo frequent training to ensure that they are equipped with the latest swimming techniques and safety standards.

The organization has various programmes tailored for every swimmers' need, such as the learn to swim programmes for babies, children and adults, artistic swimming, adult swimming, masters, water polo and competitive squads for those looking to compete. From beginners learning to float in the water to athletes competing for international podiums, Hamilton Aquatics is a gateway to a world of aquatic achievement and personal growth.