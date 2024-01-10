UAE-Japan Women's Unified Football Friendship Program Scores Goals Of Unity And Progress

Abu Dhabi The conclusion of the UAE-Japan Women's Unified Football Friendship Program witnessed three exhilarating friendly matches that unfolded remarkable performances. The Unified teams battled to a 0-0 draw on December 5th, showcasing the spirit of unity and collaboration between both nations. On December 6th, the Japan Football Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (JFFID) secured a 3-0 victory against the Special Olympics UAE athletes. The match demonstrated the skill and determination of the Japanese team, further fostering the exchange of expertise and camaraderie between the players. The excitement continued on December 7th as the UAE Unified team triumphed with a 2-0 win against the Japan team. This victory highlighted the outstanding progress and dedication of the UAE team, providing a platform for celebration and recognition of their achievements. To congratulate both teams, Consul-General of Japan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Mr. Jun Imanishi, invited them to his official residence on December 8th. In his speech, Mr. Imanishi emphasized the importance of exchange programs through sports between the two countries, highlighting how such initiatives transcend competition, fostering mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and lasting friendships. Reflecting on the matches, Ms. Houriya Altahri, Coach of the UAE Special Olympics Women's Unified Football Team, expressed satisfaction, stating,“The UAE team has shown remarkable improvement throughout the program, and these matches reflect the hard work and dedication of our athletes. We are proud of their performance.” Mr. Masayuki Inaba, Coach of the Japan Women's National Team, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the positive growth observed in both teams.“It is great to witness the progress of both teams. The matches were not just about competition; they were a celebration of unity and collaboration in women's football,” he remarked. The UAE-Japan Women's Unified Football Friendship Program, organized by the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) and the Japan Football Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (JFFID), has not only contributed to the technical development of the players but also strengthened the bonds of friendship and understanding between the UAE and Japan. The program aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, promoting social inclusion, reducing inequality, and advancing gender equality. As the matches concluded, the spirit of camaraderie lingered, fostering a lasting relationship between the UAE and Japan in the realm of Unified Sports. The program's success reflects the commitment of both nations to promote inclusivity and excellence in women's football. Image 1: At the opening ceremony -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />About the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE): Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through investing in various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE's motto of 'Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.' JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.