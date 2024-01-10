Louise Pitt Brindle Joins SEDA Experts' Fundamental Credit Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, January 10, 2024 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Louise Pitt Brindle joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are eager to have Louise on board and join the high caliber of skill and integrity that we hold at SEDA Experts,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Louise Pitt Brindle is a seasoned expert in credit with a focus on the global financial institutions sector, most recently serving as a Principal and Head of Research at RPIA in Toronto. In a 27-year career, with significant roles at Goldman Sachs, her focus includes global fixed income, corporate credit, financial institutions' strategy, financial accounting, ESG and sustainability investing, capital allocation across alternative asset and long-only strategies, and analyzing private debt (direct lending) companies.

As Principal and Head of Research at RPIA in Toronto, Louise served as a member of the Executive and Investment Committees and led the Research Team supporting portfolios worth ~C$7bn. She oversaw all global Investment Grade and High Yield company-specific analysis, leading to the recommendation of portfolio investments in new issue and secondary credit markets including bonds, loans, ETFs and equity securities. Louise is a sector specialist for Global Financial Institutions, including US and European Banks, insurance companies, non-bank financials and aircraft lessors. Products covered include senior and subordinated debt and loans, preferred stocks, AT1 capital and CDS as well as equities where relevant. Moreover, Louise's team led the ESG investment analysis on sectors and companies, as well as helping construct the leadership framework for the firmwide ESG strategy.

In her 17-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, Louise held Managing Director roles both in Trading and Investment Research. Serving as Managing Director in Global Investment Research she led the Financial Institutions credit research team, leading analysts for ~100 companies across global banks and insurance companies, REITs, BDCs, non-bank financials. In addition, as Managing Director in Investment Grade Credit Trading in New York, she helped manage investment risk in the Global Financials trading books of the sell-side Credit business in North America. In an earlier role as Executive Director of Credit Research in London, Louise was responsible for overseeing the European Bank and Insurance analyst team.

In her earliest career, Louise worked in the Credit Research department at Credit Suisse and JP Morgan and the Credit Trading department at JP Morgan in London. She graduated with honors in Hispanic and Latin American Studies at the University of Bristol.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.