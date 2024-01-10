Podcast: Global Healthcare Campaigns, Myth Or Reality?

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this edition of the PRovoke Media podcast, Paul Holmes is joined by GCI Health global CEO Kristin Cahill and Europe and Middle East president Kath Harrison, along with Aimee Christian, VP and global head of corporate communications and engagement at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, to talk about the success factors for modern global healthcare campaigns. The discussion includes how to translate campaigns from one country to another, drawing a thread through global strategy to local implementation while taking cultural and language differences into account and maintaining consistency of the corporate brand. The guests also talk about engaging internal stakeholders, patients, advocacy groups and healthcare providers across markets, and the importance of finding 'universal human truths' that resonate beyond local nuance.







