Coordination Meeting On Industrial Strategies In Iraq

Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Khaled Batal Al-Najm, led the fourth coordination meeting on industrial affairs on Thursday, January 4th.

The meeting, attended by Dr. Hamoudi Abbas, the Prime Minister's Industry Affairs Advisor, and representatives from various ministries and organizations, discussed key agenda items.

The session began with a review of the previous recommendations, focusing on the implementation of the industrial strategy. Minister Al-Najm emphasized that the strategy serves as a guide for the ministry's departments and companies, aligning with the government program. Plans for the upcoming period will concentrate on prioritized industries.

Discussions included:

Reviewing outcomes of the Industrial Partnerships Forum in Basra, highlighting successful agreements and partnerships in various industries.Discussing updates on the Nibras [Nebras] Petrochemical Project, following a review of recommendations and implementation steps with the Prime Minister.

