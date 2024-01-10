(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewCo Capital Group and Capytal play a crucial role in supporting small business success across the United States. As dependable allies for the acquisition of vital working capital, NewCo and Capytal have established themselves as the cornerstone for the financial growth and stability of small businesses. Their unwavering support provides not just immediate financial solutions, but also a pathway toward traditional financing, enabling these businesses to realize their full potential. This commitment to small business empowerment sets the stage for NewCo's sponsorship of the Revenue-Based Finance Coalition (RBFC) event, underscoring their dedication to fostering a thriving and resilient small business community.

NewCo Capital Group & Capytal, Preferred Providers of Working Capital in the Alternative Financing Space Serve as Sponsors for the Revenue Based Finance Coalition's 1st Annual Golf Tournament in Miami Beach

The Revenue-Based Finance Coalition (RBFC) is a growing group of responsible finance companies who provide needed capital to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Comprising a network of astute finance companies, knowledgeable brokers, and specialized vendors, the RBFC is focused on fostering growth and stability in the Merchant Cash Advance community. By championing the alternative financing industry as a viable alternative to conventional bank lending, which has seen a marked decline, and focusing on Revenue-Based Financing, the RBFC not only addresses immediate financial needs but also advocates for the broader interests of this sector before Congress and regulatory bodies. This coalition is pivotal in sustaining the American entrepreneurial spirit, offering flexible financial solutions that enable business owners to thrive, expand, and contribute significantly to the economy.

Regarding the event, Albert Gahfi , CEO of NewCo Capital Group said: "We're grateful for the opportunity to support this cause. The 1st Annual Golf Tournament in Miami Beach is not just an event, but an opportunity to continue to promote the success of the alternative finance sector in helping to support small and medium-sized businesses. Through our sponsorship, we aim to highlight the significance of alternative financing in today's economic landscape. This tournament symbolizes our commitment to the growth and success of these enterprises, and we are proud to collaborate with the Revenue-Based Finance Coalition in driving forward a future where small businesses are not just surviving, but thriving ."

About The Revenue Based Finance Coalition (RBFC)

The Revenue-Based Finance Coalition (RBFC) is a growing group of responsible finance companies who provide needed capital to small- and medium-sized businesses through innovative, non-traditional methods. Our members also include brokers and select vendors that provide technology and operations services to the industry. The RBFC was formed to bring companies together to help educate Congress, federal and state governments, state regulators, and state elected officials on issues related to non-bank commercial finance. Our member companies offer fair and innovative alternatives to typical forms of small business financing and have filled the void created by the decline in small business lending by traditional banks. The small business finance companies of the RBFC primarily offer Revenue-Based Finance (RBF) factoring products. This innovative method allows small businesses to access funds for a seasonal inventory surge or to replace an unexpected major equipment failure, for example. Our members provide financing between $10,000 and $500,000 to approved small businesses.

About NewCo Capital Group, LLC

NewCo Capital Group is an Alternative Finance company specializing in MCA Bridge-Capital. As a Preferred Provider, the company is focused on fostering growth within the Small and Midsize Business ecosystem. The company is passionate about providing fast and easy access to capital for small businesses to help them grow, scale, and create jobs. NewCo's technology, proprietary methods, and extensive experience are what differentiate it, allowing it to maintain a competitive edge and continue to provide value to our Merchants and employees alike.

