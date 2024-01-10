Why Do You Read It?

After casting

tairana nazar

on

headlines

govt. employees scan it thoroughly everyday, for news about transfers of colleagues/officers they love or hate ...except on leisurely Sundays when squatted

“bottom-spread”

is preferred.



Those interested in politics, hastily go after

press-releases

designed by UT's Information Department and with a sigh, miss those K-centric

articles

that recycled words, clichés, arguments, rebuttals and rejoinders-gone stale since. Then isn't

mausam ka haal

and

siyasat ki chaal

the favourite topic of conversation of all.



Those with 'religious'

bent of mind who followed religiously the

bayanaat

-e-qaideen hazraat

and relished stories about

mazloom qaum

and

satanic designs,

heave many sighs & complain '

akhbar Lavinee akh ropai te az kal'



School kids and Government employees miss that four lettered word,that vanished from lexicons :

“CALL” hartal ki aaj......

Those who haven't found anything yesterday look for

“Lost”

advertisements

-hoping luck will today come their way. Ponder why only notices about the lost birth/marks certificates are published; not so about character certificates; though lost & conveniently forgotten by majority, long back?





To strike acquaintance with unfamiliar faces or to renew ties-long snapped, the elderly and retired

persons-who have very little to do besides baby-sitting, search for venue and timings of

Rasm-e-Qul

of any acquaintance now departed, wishing other myopic eyes should go blind before they locate his name in page 3 of local newspapers.

Housewives in macro family-taunted for

doen harfun hinz shinai,

go for it to take attention off the

jumble

called married life. Those who find refuge from loneliness(- confronting them, after post-breakfast tata bye bye of kids & hubby,) in grand clearance sale pieces for six days, in local shopping marts ;

sharpening skills on Sunday tetes with hubby, attempting

crossword puzzle

duel ,

when not carried by most papers here in kashmir.







Bosses and the neo-rich, pretending busy, find it handy for ignoring visitors or showing the door, while angry husbands use it to ward off any“advances” by the wife, after a tiff.

Remember how excellent, fly swappers and handy fans newspapers prove.



In short, everyone finds it useful including the queer sorts who habitually use it as laxative, along with a fag, to facilitate bowel-clearance, every morning.



Beyond all these“compelling reasons”, there is a temptation the majority wants to yield to. That is having a newspaper FREE even when priced Rs. three or five. One sentence I frequently hear“Talhaz bo dimhas akh nazrah”

is enough to shoot up my B.P.



God knows how majority of our

Akhbaar-wallas

manage to carry on in a place like Kashmir, where

READERSHIP IS DISMALLY LOW and quantum of

“darde-sar

wa

darde- jigar” astoundingly high; forcing the queer segment to be content with the ego- catapulting invitation cards issued for government functions....planned for projecting

aks-e- parvaz

like Press Releases, where even top officers of state information department (.....of course! Line department people too; hauled from their offices along with staff) try to impress the publicity-stricken administrators & Bureaucrats, by checking the mikes or rightly positioning the mouthpieces... even dusting 'mahraz-e-kursi', themselves; beaming glances towards bosses, as if pleading in silent words:

”khaal tum ithai peith heur...



khoje banne ha, khawaja,



shah banne haa ...

kuchh to sila milay iss aalam-e- zardari ki



sardari main...

Jinaab Chonchan seit chamche te yaad thav,



in our

deegcha

something

trav..

pichhle Eid ka nazrana te ristte leij yaad pav.”

“Columnist yaar, stop”...that is my Editor's voice, dear reader, saying“new limit of 800-1000 words, yaad thav.”



So...,adieu.

