Why Do You Read It?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) P eople vary so do the reasons. Teenagers go for backside first-eyeing
sporty
faces and figures, coloured, in action; for recounting to
humjholis, amid heroic draughts.
After casting
ADVERTISEMENT
tairana nazar
on
headlines
govt. employees scan it thoroughly everyday, for news about transfers of colleagues/officers they love or hate ...except on leisurely Sundays when squatted
“bottom-spread”
is preferred.
Those interested in politics, hastily go after
press-releases
designed by UT's Information Department and with a sigh, miss those K-centric
articles
that recycled words, clichés, arguments, rebuttals and rejoinders-gone stale since. Then isn't
mausam ka haal
and
siyasat ki chaal
the favourite topic of conversation of all.
Those with 'religious' Read Also November Reads for Your Autumn Bookshelves Letter To Editor | Don't Trample Over Newspapers
bent of mind who followed religiously the
bayanaat
-e-qaideen hazraat
and relished stories about
mazloom qaum
and
satanic designs,
heave many sighs & complain '
akhbar Lavinee akh ropai te az kal'
School kids and Government employees miss that four lettered word,that vanished from lexicons :
“CALL” hartal ki aaj......
Those who haven't found anything yesterday look for
“Lost”
advertisements
-hoping luck will today come their way. Ponder why only notices about the lost birth/marks certificates are published; not so about character certificates; though lost & conveniently forgotten by majority, long back?
To strike acquaintance with unfamiliar faces or to renew ties-long snapped, the elderly and retired
persons-who have very little to do besides baby-sitting, search for venue and timings of
Rasm-e-Qul
of any acquaintance now departed, wishing other myopic eyes should go blind before they locate his name in page 3 of local newspapers.
Housewives in macro family-taunted for
doen harfun hinz shinai,
go for it to take attention off the
jumble
called married life. Those who find refuge from loneliness(- confronting them, after post-breakfast tata bye bye of kids & hubby,) in grand clearance sale pieces for six days, in local shopping marts ;
sharpening skills on Sunday tetes with hubby, attempting
crossword puzzle
duel ,
when not carried by most papers here in kashmir.
Bosses and the neo-rich, pretending busy, find it handy for ignoring visitors or showing the door, while angry husbands use it to ward off any“advances” by the wife, after a tiff.
Remember how excellent, fly swappers and handy fans newspapers prove.
In short, everyone finds it useful including the queer sorts who habitually use it as laxative, along with a fag, to facilitate bowel-clearance, every morning.
Beyond all these“compelling reasons”, there is a temptation the majority wants to yield to. That is having a newspaper FREE even when priced Rs. three or five. One sentence I frequently hear“Talhaz bo dimhas akh nazrah”
is enough to shoot up my B.P.
God knows how majority of our
Akhbaar-wallas
manage to carry on in a place like Kashmir, where
READERSHIP IS DISMALLY LOW and quantum of
“darde-sar
wa
darde- jigar” astoundingly high; forcing the queer segment to be content with the ego- catapulting invitation cards issued for government functions....planned for projecting
aks-e- parvaz
like Press Releases, where even top officers of state information department (.....of course! Line department people too; hauled from their offices along with staff) try to impress the publicity-stricken administrators & Bureaucrats, by checking the mikes or rightly positioning the mouthpieces... even dusting 'mahraz-e-kursi', themselves; beaming glances towards bosses, as if pleading in silent words:
”khaal tum ithai peith heur...
khoje banne ha, khawaja,
shah banne haa ...
kuchh to sila milay iss aalam-e- zardari ki
sardari main...
Jinaab Chonchan seit chamche te yaad thav,
in our
deegcha
something
trav..
pichhle Eid ka nazrana te ristte leij yaad pav.”
“Columnist yaar, stop”...that is my Editor's voice, dear reader, saying“new limit of 800-1000 words, yaad thav.”
So...,adieu.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now