Go To The Top Of The Class At Questex’S International Beauty Show And International Esthetics, Cosmetics And Spa Conference 2024 New York Shows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class will soon be in session when Questex's International Beauty Show (IBS New York ) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York ) return to the Javits Convention Center March 3-5, 2024. An extensive array of expanded educational opportunities, led by prominent industry artists and educators, celebrity stylists and beauty and wellness influencers, will be offered for attendees looking to grow their business and customer base.



“Education is a top priority at our Shows and this year's expanded line-up, featuring the debut of our innovative Master Class series, will not disappoint,” said Elizabeth Fantetti Trevorrow, Partnership & Event Director, Questex's Beauty & Spa Group.“Additionally, our conferences are crafted to equip entrepreneurial spa and beauty professionals with the necessary tools for success in today's technology-driven market, offering insights into the most innovative approaches to boost revenue for their businesses.”

IBS New York now offers a full roster of Master Classes in addition to Hands On Workshops . Master Classes are designed to provide an in-depth look at the latest skills, techniques, and styles led by elite industry artists. With an emphasis on demonstrations, business tips, and insider knowledge, attendees will leave each class ready to elevate their services, captivate their clientele with new skills, and increase profitability. Hands-On Workshops are 3-hour sessions tailored to enhance expertise, covering a wide range of topics, from Cutting & Styling to Makeup & Artistry, and each provide attendees with a mannequin head to practice their new skills. Attendees who purchase two or more classes will save $40.

Plus, all attendees are welcome to take part in over 100 demonstration classes, included free with an Exhibit Hall pass.

Featured IBS New York Classes and Instructors:

Master Classes



Hairvolution: Shaping the Future of Haircutting , Sam Villa & Roger Molina, Sam Villa Hair: These industry heavy hitters will demo the latest cutting and hairstyle trends. Bridal to A-List Glamour: High-End Hair Styling Master Class , Monae Everett, Monae Artistry: Join Celebrity Hair Stylist Monaè Everett to explore the union of bridal elegance and A-list glamour, focusing on styling curly and coily hair.

Hands-On Workshops



The Art of Holistic Haircolor, Alex Mason, Holistic Hair Miami: In this class, attendees will learn the art of creating organic lived-in hair color that effortlessly grows out for months, maintaining its seamless beauty. French Cutting with Candy Shaw , Sunlights: Candy Shaw's coveted French Cutting system will open attendees' eyes to a whole new world of possibilities using your shears.

Powerhouse Pavilion Panel Discussions



New York State and Beyond - What Bill S6528A Means for You & Texture , Moderated by Keya Neal: Our distinguished panelists will explore what this new law means for you as a hair care professional, how the new generation of stylists will benefit, and what established stylists can do to not be left behind. Deep Conditioning: Exploring Solutions to Bring Equitable Change in Beauty , Moderated by Faatemah Ampey: This discussion will get to the root of creating a more equitable space in the beauty industry and will provide strategies and solutions for artists and companies.

Free Classes (included with Exhibit Hall Pass)



Systematic Cutting, John Mosely, Andis: Mosley will share how to best approach your fade in a step-by-step and systematic way.

Bridal Glow Unleashed: The Power of South Asian Makeup Techniques , Barbie Patel, CinderellaBridez: Attendees can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of South Asian bridal makeup and unlock the secrets to unleashing the bridal glow.

3 Steps to Weeding Out the Wrong Clients (Even When They Are Friends/Family!), Dawn Bradley, Rock Your Business: With simple and easy-to-implement steps, beauty biz expert, Dawn Bradley, will be share her no-fail system to break up with clients who are toxic. Core Cutting Principles , Ben Brown, Hairbrained: Deepen your understanding of the core principles that help you develop and successfully haircut: the how, why, and where.

IECSC New York will offer spa professionals their own curated Conference Education – a diverse range of paid classes featuring hand-picked speakers with unique expertise, all aimed at providing the essential knowledge and insights to elevate and grow businesses. Purchase three classes to enhance your show experience and unlock a $15 discount.

IECSC also offers 90+ FREE Product Focused Education sessions and workshops led by top exhibitors offering a deep dive into a specific products or services.

Featured IECSC New York Classes and Instructors:



Radiant Skin: Melanin Care Mastery , Carolyn Hubert-Black: Designed for skincare and massage professionals, this class covers history, science, personalized care, and safe ingredient knowledge for melanin-rich skin.

Retail in the Round , Patti Biro; This interactive class focuses on the 5 Key Elements of a successful retail display and how to assess current displays for impact and engagement.

How to Succeed as an Acne Therapist , Douglas Preston: Join esthetician and acne expert Douglas Preston to learn how begin or advance your career as an acne treatment pro.

Panel Discussion: Unveiling the Path for New and Emerging Talent , Marcia Bird: Attendees will hear directly from a panel of new professionals with career pathway advice. Invaluable for students and new graduates!

Radical Inclusion: Genuine Practices that Impact Your Business , Despina: Business owners will leave with an action list of practices they can implement immediately to create an inclusive environment.

The Pigmentation Situation; Exploring all Angles with Savanna Boda , Savanna Boda: In this class attendees will learn how to identify different types of pigmentation in the skin and learn skin-care influencer, Savanna Boda's, exclusive tips and tricks on how to treat them. Gut health: what goes wrong, how it affects skin, and how to explain this to your clients , Tracey Loughran: Naturopath and nutritionist Tracey Loughran shares her experience of eighteen years in clinical practice treating thousands of people for gut and skin issues.



For the full list of IBS New York classes click here .

For the full list of IECSC New York classes click here .

Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS, all free Product-Focused Education at IECSC, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. Master Classes, Hands-on Workshops at IBS and the curated conference sessions at IECSC are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include 3-day Exhibit Hall entry to both expo floors. Press may apply for a media pass here .

All professionals are encouraged to register by February 4th to receive their badges by mail in advance of the show. This will enable a quick entrance upon arrival and allow for more time to experience the show.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 3: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 4: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 5: 10:30am – 3:30pm

INFO:

For more information, on IBS New York, visit ibsnewyork . Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

For more information on IECSC New York, visit iecscnewyork. Stay connected on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty and wellness professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas and IECSC Las Vegas , taking place June 22-24, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit ibslasvegas or iecsclasvegas for more information. Also, IECSC Florida will take place October 13-14, 2024 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Visit iecscflorida for more information.

