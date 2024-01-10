Tennis Australia Taps Magnite For Programmatic Advertising And Implements Demand Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that Tennis Australia has selected Demand Manager as their Prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will leverage Magnite's DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as their wrapper solution to monetise their display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open.



Tennis Australia is the governing body for tennis in Australia and stages a number of international tennis events including the Australian Open, one of four major tennis championships held each year. Tennis Australia's 'AO Digital' website and mobile app provide diverse content year-round to 9.5 million users.

The Australian Open is Australia's largest and most successful international sporting event and continues to break attendance records – attracting more than 900,000 people in 2023 alone. The event delivers more than $375 million in economic benefit to Melbourne each year and reaches a global audience of more than one billion households.

Leveraging Demand Manager, Magnite's header bidding wrapper services solution, will provide Tennis Australia with valuable insights, flexibility, and control over header bidding operations and help them to optimise Prebid according to their specific needs in order to improve monetisation.

“We're excited to be working with Tennis Australia to help them maximise the value of their inventory across various formats,” said Yael Milbank, Managing Director, ANZ at Magnite.“We look forward to helping them drive operational efficiencies through our technology and supporting them in their efforts to scale their programmatic advertising strategy during and beyond the Australian Open.”

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

