Buildremote Report Reveals That 75% Of Fortune 100 Are Hybrid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
2024 Report: 75% of Fortune 100 adopt hybrid work, 45% have reduced office space, 3 days/week is the most common policy.
CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buildremote's "Fortune 100 Return To Office Policy Tracker" report provides comprehensive insights into the current return-to-office policies of Fortune 100 companies.
Key findings, as of January 10, 2024, include:
- 75% of these companies operate on a hybrid work schedule (that remains virtually unchanged from the end of 2022, 76%)
- 45% have reduced their office space footprint since 2020 (up significantly since the end of 2022, 26%)
- Three times as many Fortune 100 companies (27%) require 1-3 visits to the office per week than companies that require full-time, in-office work (9%)
- The most common policy requires three office visits per week, adopted by 21% of the companies
The report offers information on remote work policies, office visit expectations, and return-to-office dates for each Fortune 100 company publicly declaring its policies.
For more information, please visit the Buildremote's 'Fortune 100 Return To Office Policy Tracker' report:
About Buildremote
Buildremote is the home of The Remote Operating System, a management system designed for companies to operate profitably from anywhere.
Henry O'Loughlin, Buildremote,
Henry O'Loughlin
Buildremote
henry [@] buildremote
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN10012024003118003196ID1107706153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.