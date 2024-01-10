Buildremote Report Reveals That 75% Of Fortune 100 Are Hybrid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Report: 75% of Fortune 100 adopt hybrid work, 45% have reduced office space, 3 days/week is the most common policy.

CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Buildremote's "Fortune 100 Return To Office Policy Tracker" report provides comprehensive insights into the current return-to-office policies of Fortune 100 companies.Key findings, as of January 10, 2024, include:- 75% of these companies operate on a hybrid work schedule (that remains virtually unchanged from the end of 2022, 76%)- 45% have reduced their office space footprint since 2020 (up significantly since the end of 2022, 26%)- Three times as many Fortune 100 companies (27%) require 1-3 visits to the office per week than companies that require full-time, in-office work (9%)- The most common policy requires three office visits per week, adopted by 21% of the companiesThe report offers information on remote work policies, office visit expectations, and return-to-office dates for each Fortune 100 company publicly declaring its policies.For more information, please visit the Buildremote's 'Fortune 100 Return To Office Policy Tracker' report:About BuildremoteBuildremote is the home of The Remote Operating System, a management system designed for companies to operate profitably from anywhere.Henry O'Loughlin, Buildremote,

