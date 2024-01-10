Revolutionizing Information Management: In

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Watford, Hertfordshire Jan 10, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

In-Form Consult and ProvisionPoint: A Transformative Partnership in Information Management and Governance

In-Form Consult, a distinguished independent information management consultancy, and ProvisionPoint, a global leader in governance solutions for Microsoft 365, announce a strategic collaboration with a mission to revolutionise enterprise information management and governance. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to empowering businesses through effective transformation and innovative approaches to information management.

Origins of the Collaboration: The partnership between In-Form Consult and ProvisionPoint is rooted in a shared vision to address the evolving challenges faced by organisations in managing and leveraging their information assets effectively. Recognising the need for a comprehensive and flexible approach to information management, In-Form Consult sought a partner with specialised expertise in governance solutions. ProvisionPoint, with its proven track record in granular lifecycle management, approval processes, and workspace coverage, emerged as the ideal collaborator to augment In-Form Consult's offerings.

Peter Baddeley- Director of Microsoft Delivery at ProvisionPoint, conveyed his unwavering confidence in the collaboration, stating: ''At PovisionPoint, we hold a deep appreciation for esteemed partnerships, and it is with great enthusiasm that we announce our collaboration with In-Form Consult. The synergy between ProvisionPoint and the In-Form team is poised to forge powerful connections.

Aligned with In-Form's vision of digital transformation, ProvisionPoint is ready to elevate the Microsoft 365 environment for its customers, ensuring an unparallelled experience. By harnessing the strengths of both partners, we are well-positioned to achieve remarkable outcomes"

About In-Form Consult: In-Form Consult is a leader in the Information Management realm, dedicated to driving business empowerment through the effective transformation of enterprise information. With a commitment to unlocking the full potential of information assets, In-Form Consult offers a pragmatic approach that encompasses consultancy, cutting-edge technology, tailored training programmes, and resource allocation across diverse domains. The consultancy is backed by a team of highly skilled experts with specialised knowledge across public, private, and not-for-profit sectors.

Gurthej Deusi, CEO of In-Form Consult, expresses the commitment to helping businesses harness the true value of their information assets. "We are always looking for innovative ways to help our customers with their Information Management challenges. The ProvisionPoint toolset can help govern Microsoft 365 environments, taking some of the burdens from those tasked with maintaining best-practise, as well as end users. We believe this strategic partnership has the potential to give significant benefits to our customer organisations" he states.

About ProvisionPoint:

ProvisionPoint delivers a provisioning and governance solution for the M365 environment to organisations around the world. Mid-large-sized organisations typically encounter sprawl due to an abundance of Teams and Sites that are created over years of operations. Orphaned Teams, lack of standardisation in approval processes for Teams creation, and sensitive data shared outside of policy are all key problems that ProvisionPoint solves.

Why ProvisionPoint? ProvisionPoint, recognised for its innovative solutions, aligns seamlessly with In-Form Consult's mission to empower organisations through effective information management. The collaboration addresses critical gaps in existing solutions, providing organisations with a more tailored and comprehensive approach to information governance.

ProvisionPoint's High-Value Features: ProvisionPoint delivers a provisioning and governance solution for the Microsoft 365 environment, addressing challenges such as sprawl, orphaned Teams, lack of standardisation, and data sharing outside policy parameters.

Key features include:

Multi-Stage Expiry: Automatically archive and then delete after a set period of time.

Ownership Management: Ensure Teams have at least two active Owners.

External User Access: Manage and report on external user access.

Permission Reporting: Report permissions across SharePoint and Teams.

Project Creation: Create new Teams or Sites for Projects.

Naming Conventions: Ensure consistent naming conventions for Sites and Teams.

The collaboration between In-Form Consult and ProvisionPoint marks a transformative step in reshaping how organisations manage and govern their information assets in the era of rapid digital transformation.

For media enquiries, please contact: