The Exterior Company's Annual Presidential Club Trip Celebrates Top Achievers In True Texas Style

The Exterior Company (TEC), a prominent Pennsylvania-based roofing and exterior services provider, is thrilled to announce the success of its 10th annual Presidential Club Trip, held from January 4th to January 7th, 2023, in Austin, Texas. This exclusive event not only recognized outstanding achievements by top-performing Project Managers but also the sacrifices of their significant others-with true southern hospitality.

Chris Landis, another honored Project Manager, added, "This was my first Presidential Club Trip, and it exceeded my expectations. Hammering towards a goal and enjoying the rewards with my wife in Texas was truly fulfilling."

TEC remains committed to fostering an environment that values employees' dedication while acknowledging family support. Initiatives like the Presidential Club Trip reinforce TEC's identity as an employer that not only appreciates and celebrates its team's achievements but also adding impactful experiences to its team's lives.

For more information about The Exterior Company, please visit or contact Joe Hydrick, Director of Operations.

About The Exterior Company:

The Exterior Company (TEC) is a leading roofing and exterior services provider known for its commitment to excellence. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, TEC is a trusted name in the construction industry.