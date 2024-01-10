MOBICARD Set For Explosive Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) In annual report, the company announces positioning stock sale and the planned launch of new MOBICARD app, one-of-a-kind digital business cards that change personal and professional networking and increase market presence.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / In a letter to shareholders, Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) has unveiled its plans for 2024, with an emphasis on innovation, including the launch of MOBICARD TM 1.5 mobile applications. Chairman and CEO Joshua Sodaitis outlined achievements in 2023 and initiatives expected to drive explosive growth in the near future.

PTOP established a solid financial foundation in 2023 with robust performance, eliminating debt, pursuing its MOBICARD 1.5 mobile applications, and exceeding resource expectations. The company said its strategic initiatives and operational efficiency measures will provide the resources to move forward with innovation and seek multiple growth avenues.

"As we embark on the journey into 2024, I am thrilled to share our optimistic outlook for the future. We anticipate explosive growth in the stock price of PTOP, driven by several key factors," Sodaitis said.

PTOP has made significant investments in innovative technology, which has set the stage for the planned launch of its MOBICARDTM 1.5 mobile applications in the first quarter of 2024. As the publicly traded digital business card of PTOP, MOBICARDTM marks an exclusive leap in seamless networking. "Our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements positions PTOP to harness the power of emerging trends," Sodaitis said. "We are investing heavily in cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that our peer-to-peer network becomes the preferred choice for users and businesses alike."

PTOP will focus on establishing strategic partnerships to increase its market presence and drive customer acquisition to contribute to its growth. "In 2024, PTOP will forge strategic partnerships that will open new doors of opportunity. These collaborations will enhance our market presence, drive customer acquisition, and contribute to the overall growth of the company. I am excited to debut some of the deals in the pipeline that will be announced in due time," Sodaitis said.

PTOP is planning to become a global venture by exploring expansion opportunities in key markets worldwide, significantly broadening its user base and influencing revenue streams. "PTOP is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for peer-to-peer networks globally," Sodaitis wrote. "We are actively exploring expansion opportunities in key markets, broadening our user base and revenue streams."

Finally, PTOP is engaged in ecosystem development for customer engagement and revenue diversification. "We are committed to creating a robust ecosystem around PTOP, offering a diverse range of services and products that cater to the evolving needs of our users. This approach will not only drive user engagement but also contribute to revenue diversification. PTOP will be looking to bring back MOBICOINTM and has developed new ways to utilize the reward token," said Sodaitis.

As an exclusive digital business card platform exchange for networking, MOBICARD is a fast and efficient way to create and customize digital business cards to publish and share at networking shows, conferences, and other important events. Sodaitis said the strategic initiatives outlined will result in sustained growth and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

"I am incredibly optimistic about the future of Peer-To-Peer Network," Sodaitis wrote. "Our collective efforts, combined with the dynamic landscape of the new digital business card industry, position us for unprecedented growth. 2024 will be by far the best year for the company since I have been CEO."

About MobiCard

Peer To Peer Network's flagship product is MOBICARDTM. Mobicard© is the 1st-of-its-kind, digital contact/business card that will shift the paradigm of personal and professional networking. It will facilitate the ability of individuals and businesses to share information and more effectively expand their visibility and brand awareness. The Mobicard© is a combination of powerful mobile apps and desktop apps with wide-ranging capabilities, including linking videos, user websites, all forms of contact information, and each user's social media links into one consolidated digital source. It is more than just a digital business card; it is a "Dynamic Digital Footprint."

