Cornerstone Academy Charter School Awarded $30 Million Bond

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Cornerstone Academy, a public charter school serving North Columbus communities, recently closed on a $30 million bond that will allow the school to purchase two buildings and over 14 acres of land for an expanded middle and high school campus. The K-12 school is one of Ohio's top-performing charter schools with a 4.5 overall star rating by the Ohio Department of Education.



Middle and High School Campus Expansion at West Campus Road in New Albany

Two buildings totaling 100,000 square feet of learning space and 14 acres will complete the expansion of Cornerstone Academy.



Cornerstone Academy opened in 2004 and currently serves 1,030 K-12 students across two neighboring campuses in Westerville and New Albany. Bond funds will go to the purchase of Cornerstone High School's existing building located at West Campus Road in New Albany, alongside the purchase and build-out of an additional building at the same location which will roughly double the current footprint to 100,000 square feet of learning and operational space. The school will also add substantial adjoining acreage for future improvements including a gymnasium.

Managed by ACCEL Schools, Cornerstone was recognized as the management company's 2023 School of the Year for exceeding top performance measures. During the pandemic, Cornerstone Academy maintained strong attendance and student outcomes while opening its high school and expanding to its second campus location.

"Cornerstone Academy is an exceptional school that has consistently raised its profile in the landscape of charter school education in Ohio," said Superintendent Dr. Natalee Long. "We are proud that the community is investing in the future by funding these capital improvements that will allow Cornerstone to serve more middle and high school students and provide them with the quality education they deserve."

The school plans to open the new high school building in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year and to dedicate the current building to middle school grade levels. This year's expansion plan also includes the development of an outdoor athletic space for Grades 6-12. With the expansion, the waitlisted school plans to offer 300 new seats to K-12 students in Fall 2024. Families interested in enrollment can visit

