Rezolut Announces Partnership With Imagelink

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Advancing Care in the Greater Atlanta Area

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Rezolut LLC, a prominent national provider of breast health services, continues its commitment to advancing accessible healthcare through strategic partnerships. In a significant expansion, Rezolut announces a key collaboration with ImageLink Georgia to introduce in-office breast imaging services at their Suwanee location.



Rezolut Logo

Logo



Strategic Alliance with ImageLink

Celebrating nearly a decade of providing exceptional care in its community, ImageLink emphasizes cost-effective, high-quality patient care in a relaxing environment, now including screening and diagnostic 3D mammography and breast ultrasound. This milestone for both organizations will vastly broaden accessible mammography to patients in and around Gwinnett County.

Kurt Taylor, Executive Vice President at ImageLink, stated, "By incorporating 3D mammography and ultrasound into our managed Imaging Centers, we can now offer convenient and life-saving services to our entire community without the hassle and expense of hospital-based imaging. Our managed center is filled with kind, compassionate people dedicated to their patient's well-being, and we do everything we can to help make their healthcare journey easier."

Through a collaborative care model, Rezolut partners with healthcare providers, imaging centers, FQHCs, and hospital systems to offer both screening and diagnostic 3D mammography and ultrasound. Embracing innovation, Rezolut also offers tailored risk assessments to develop personalized care plans for women with family history, lifestyle, genetic or other risk factors.

Dr. Jin Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Rezolut, said, "Two like-minded organizations have come together with a forward-thinking strategy for future expansion. This partnership further advances our objective of providing convenient, high-quality care and helping to save lives through better access to proactive breast health."

About Rezolut

Rezolut is a national platform of diagnostic medical imaging services. With a focus on four key platforms, its mission is to provide and facilitate top-notch patient care, partnered with innovative technology, to achieve better health outcomes. Chief among them is closing gaps in care by providing comprehensive turn-key screening and diagnostic breast imaging solutions. To learn more about Rezolut, visit .

About ImageLink

ImageLink focuses on offering its patients exceptional quality, convenient, and affordable care. The driving force behind Image Link's model is believing excellent patient care isn't just for the wealthy. Utilizing the latest in imaging technology, Image Link is proud to offer their services in 5 locations in the greater Atlanta area and 6 in the surrounding Cleveland, OH, area. Image Link is quickly becoming one of the most respected Imaging networks in the US.

For more information about ImageLink and its services, please visit .

Contact Information

Mike Morgan

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

520-991-0322

SOURCE: Rezolut, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.