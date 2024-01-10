Suits Filed For Municipal Clients Across The Country In PFAS National Litigation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Last month, multiple cities in 5 states across the country including the states of Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland filed suits in the PFAS national litigation. The suits allege significant damages including to the water systems, airports, and other critical areas of these cities and towns from PFAS chemicals, also known as 'forever chemicals.' Mike Stag of the national environmental firm Stag Liuzza represents the cities and towns and has stated that "These PFAS and PFOS chemicals are one of the greatest threats to our environment. Our clients need significant money to remediate their water systems and other public areas from these chemicals. We will continue to file suits on behalf of additional municipalities we represent across the country. This issue is too important for our clients not to have aggressive, experienced counsel helping them obtain all money possible." Stag and his firm also represent municipalities in California, Alabama, Colorado, Massachusetts, West Virginia, and Ohio, and Stag sits on the Executive Committee of the national suit filed in Federal Court in South Carolina.

In June, national class action settlements totaling over $12 Billion were proposed. These settlements only deal with public water systems and do not include payments for airports, fire training centers or other likely PFAS contaminated public areas. It is expected that public water systems and municipalities which file a proper and valid claim could receive payments as early Summer 2024. "We want our clients to be in the front of the line to receive any payments possible from the national settlement the minute it is approved," said Stag. The amount a municipality may receive is based on complex formulas and include what is known as 'baseline' testing. "During data collection, we are finding that this is a process that takes multiple steps to gather the proper and best evidence for the claims process."

More information about the national PFAS Public water system settlement, or filing suit to recover money for PFAS contamination, can be obtained by contacting Mike Stag or Ashley Liuzza at Stag Liuzza

