EMQX Enterprise 5.4: Integrating Opentelemetry, OCPP, And Confluent For Iot Excellence

EMQ , a leading pioneer in open-source MQTT messaging with its platform EMQX, is excited to announce the release of EMQX Enterprise 5.4.0. This innovative release introduces OpenTelemetry for distributed tracing and logging, extends support for the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP), and integrates seamlessly with Confluent for efficient data processing. Along with these features, this version includes numerous enhancements and bug fixes further improving the performance and stability of the product. EMQX Enterprise continues to cement its reputation as the top choice for scalable and secure messaging in enterprise IoT.

OpenTelemetry Integration for Comprehensive Observability

EMQX 5.4.0 incorporates OpenTelemetry for distributed traces and logs, enhancing support for the observability framework. This feature enables detailed tracking of request flows in MQTT scenarios, facilitating cross-participant (publisher-MQTT server-subscriber) tracing during message transmission.

Compliant with the W3C Trace Context MQTT specification, EMQX ensures comprehensive distributed tracing capabilities. For MQTT v3.1/3.1.1 clients that do not support setting user properties, EMQX allows configuration options to automatically append trace IDs to messages, maintaining the integrity of tracing.

OpenTelemetry logs, in a standardized format, significantly improve the parsing, analysis, and processing of logs. The concurrent activation of OpenTelemetry metrics, tracing, and logging provides a unified platform for data analysis, creating an all-encompassing observation solution specifically designed for IoT applications.

OCPP Protocol Gateway for Secure EV Charging Infrastructure

EMQX 5.4.0 introduces an OCPP 1.6-J protocol based gateway, enhancing communication between charging stations and centralized management systems. The OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol), is an open standard aimed at standardizing communication within EV charging infrastructure.

The OCPP gateway's features include:



Transport Layer Security: Provides secure communication through TLS/SSL encrypted connections.

Access Authentication: Offers multiple authentication methods, including username/password and JWT.

Message Permission Control: Enables users to manage permissions for upstream and downstream messages.

Client Management: Facilitates client management via the Dashboard and REST API.

MQTT Protocol Integration: Supports flexible application scenarios by integrating with the MQTT protocol. Third-Party Integration: Allows for integration with third-party management systems using a rule engine, data integration, and REST API.

Seamless Confluent Integration for Real-Time Data Processing

EMQX now integrates smoothly into the Confluent ecosystem, providing a comprehensive solution for real-time data collection, transmission, processing, and analysis in IoT. This enhancement strengthens an organization's ability to derive in-depth insights and make informed decisions.

Enhanced Performance with New Route Storage Architecture

The latest version introduces a new route storage architecture, improving subscription and routing performance by an average of 30% compared to the previous version. This new system, now the default, ensures seamless updates for older clusters.

Security Enhancement for Robust Protection



The update enhances security with added authentication for the REST API GET /api/v5/prometheus/stats file:// used for fetching metrics in Prometheus Pull mode.

Configuration file security is improved by allowing sensitive configurations to be stored in separate files, accessible by specifying the file path using the file:// prefix in the configuration file. The REST API now includes Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for enhanced security management.

For more information about EMQX Enterprise 5.4.0 and its features, please visit EMQX Enterprise 5.4 Released: OpenTelemetry Tracing, OCPP Gateway, and Confluent Integration

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

