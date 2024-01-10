Million Little Leap-Frogs Traditional Solutions By Integrating All Client Programs In Neworg's Cloud-Based Data Management System

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Having no prior data management tool, Million Little wanted to have one system that could handle multiple programs and provide all funder required statistics at the touch of a button.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Since 2010 Million Little has been providing strengths-based/therapeutic arts programs and ongoing research projects for schools and community organizations in Los Angeles County and beyond. They have helped over 1,000 children and adults who have experienced incarceration, abuse, neglect, poverty and homelessness.



In collaboration with Cristina Nolf of Policy2Practice ( ), NewOrg customized a system that allows staff to manage complex data with the aid of step-by-step workflow documentation.

NewOrg's implementation team worked with Million Little staff and management to create processes that are clear, easy to follow and efficient. Some highlights below.



Volunteer intake process with the ability to securely upload necessary documentation and notify stakeholders.

A portal for active volunteers to record their activities and hours.

Use of NewOrg HIPAA compliant Video Conferencing to attain electronic signature for consent forms during intake meetings. This avoids paying third party signature tools and the extra steps of creating, sending, and tracking client signatures.

Integrated solution of multiple youth programs that can interact seamlessly with assigned volunteers. This includes attendance and noteworthy data collection which allows NewOrg reports to provide statistics as well as testimonials for social media campaigns.

Ability to review youth by session and track when prior case notes were completed, and when the next one is due. Transparency across programs ensures grant compliance.

Use of youth assessment scoring and surveys to aid in quantitative tracking needs.

Visual documentation to aid staff with data entry processes to ensure quality of data. Complex grant reporting results based on set time periods are available at the touch of a button using NewOrg's Dashboard functionality.

