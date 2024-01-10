N2growth Appoints Chris Fryer And Robert Meara As Partners

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Harnessing Decades of Global Leadership Expertise to Further Firm's Client Success

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership consulting, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Fryer and Robert "Robby" Meara as Partners in the firm. This significant addition aligns with N2Growth's mission of empowering leaders to achieve next-level growth. They will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth .



"Both Chris and Robby embody the values and expertise N2Growth stands for. Their collective experience and unique perspectives will undoubtedly enhance our ability to both serve our clients globally and disrupt our industry," said Vukelic.

Robert Meara brings a unique blend of strategy consulting and executive search expertise. With an impressive background at firms like Avascent, now Oliver Wyman, Meara developed a specialization in B2B distribution and services across various sectors during his tenure with two Top-10 Global Search Firms. His vast sector experience and his functional expertise in Commercial, CEO, COO, General Management, and Marketing leadership roles make him a valuable asset to the firm. Meara's approach is people-centric and detail-oriented, shaped by his early career in the U.S. intelligence community and strategy consulting. His understanding of leadership dynamics and strategic hiring will significantly contribute to N2Growth's continued success.

Chris Fryer brings over three decades of executive search and recruiting experience. His career spans the Industrial, Manufacturing, Medical Device, Healthcare, and Financial Services industries. Fryer's dedication, discipline, and collaborative nature, honed during his tenure at two Top-10 Global Search Firms, are integral to his approach. Before Fryer's external search career, he gained significant insight into clients' specific needs when he was an internal vice president for two Fortune 500 companies. His national scope and ability to execute searches for various leadership roles, from C-level to strategic VP positions, make him an invaluable addition to the N2Growth team.

