Fusion Launches Award Programs To Recognize Exceptional Healthcare Professionals

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Fusion's newly launched Traveling Hearts award and partnership with the DAISY Foundation are recent examples of efforts supporting healthcare professionals and honoring their hard work through the adversity that comes with a continued healthcare staffing shortage.

ELKHORN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Omaha healthcare company Fusion announced two new awards this month that recognize the dedication, impact, and hard work of traveling healthcare professionals. The awards include a newly developed Traveling Hearts award and a formal partnership with the DAISY Foundation.



Fusion Launches Award Programs

New Fusion awards honor and recognize healthcare professionals.



The Traveling Hearts award is a new Fusion award recognizing travelers who live up to the company's core purpose of improving the lives of everyone they touch. Traveling Heart awards will celebrate nursing and allied travelers who provide extraordinary patient care, empowering those around them, and being advocates for refreshing healthcare. Nominations are open through March 31, 2024; winners will be announced this summer.

The DAISY Award is a highly regarded recognition program to celebrate and recognize nurses by collecting nominations from patients, families, and co-workers. Nurses are awarded a DAISY for providing extraordinary compassionate care to their patients and others around them. Nominations will be accepted throughout the year.

These new awards join the Compassion in Care scholarship as Fusion's more recent examples of efforts supporting healthcare professionals and honoring their hard work through the adversity that comes with a continued healthcare staffing shortage.

"We are so grateful for the work our travelers do, and we want to ensure we are always creating opportunities for them to be recognized for their hard work and their compassion," said Chief Clinical Officer, Amber Barna, MSN, RN. "These awards not only give travelers the chance to be honored, but they also provide an opportunity for nominators to express their gratitude for our healthcare professionals."

More information about how to nominate yourself or someone you know for a Traveling Hearts award, a DAISY award, or the Compassion in Care scholarship can be found at workwithfusion/our-impact.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Contact Information

Leah Kemple

Public Relations Strategist

[email protected]

4025755625

SOURCE: Fusion

View the original press release on newswire.