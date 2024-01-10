Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening Of Third Location In Athens, GA, First Location In Montgomery, AL, With Free Washes

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Georgia and Alabama

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the opening of two brand-new locations this week in Athens, GA, and Montgomery, AL .

To celebrate the Grand Openings, the new Montgomery and Athens locations are offering eight days of free car washes from January 10 - January 17. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to continue our growth throughout Georgia and Alabama ," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The brand-new Athens location is our third in the city and provides another convenient location for our Clean Club members and folks in this community looking for an exceptional wash experience. Our team is excited to join the Montgomery community this week with our Vaughn Road location and is looking forward to opening an additional Montgomery wash later this year on Atlanta Highway."

Montgomery, AL Location : 8070 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, AL 36116

Nearby locations: Montgomery - Atlanta Highway (Coming Soon) , Alexander City

Athens, GA Location : 3377 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606

Nearby locations: Athens - 4475 Atlanta Highway , Athens - Lexington Road , Bethlehem

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently operates 17 washes in Alabama and will open brand-new locations in Madison , Cullman , Mobile , Boaz , Montgomery and more in 2024. The company was founded in Thomaston, GA in 1999 and currently operates 41 washes throughout their home state . Tidal Wave will also open several locations this year in Georgia, including brand-new washes in Statesboro , Savannah , Douglasville , and Snellville .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 228 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

[email protected]

2058212220

